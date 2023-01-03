Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ moves ashore in California blasting life-threatening rain, flooding
SAN FRANCISCO - A powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone is drenching California again Wednesday, dropping several inches of rain on a region that has struggled to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages in what some forecasters are suggesting will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Some rain before next cold front drops temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 52 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 76 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking our latest cold front sweep across the Florida Peninsula. Afternoon highs reach the widespread mid-70s. Skies will clear overnight with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.
fox35orlando.com
Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 4, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see increased chances for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Cooler temperatures will follow.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest in deaths of Florida couple back in Lake County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been extradited from Georgia and returned to Lake County. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia,...
fox35orlando.com
Man robbed Florida bank because he needed money to finish 'filming a movie:' DOJ
A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery after he robbed a credit union in Belle Isle while visiting Florida last year. Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery offense after he robbed the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle on June 28, 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Children of Florida couple slain inside their home release statement
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The children of a married couple found murdered at their Mount Dora retirement home released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support during "this most difficult time." "We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman...
fox35orlando.com
Gov. Evers to ban TikTok from state devices
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers intends to issue an executive order banning TikTok from state devices, likely next week, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office confirmed Friday. In December, Evers said his office was in frequent contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to make sure...
fox35orlando.com
Press conference: Newborn surrendered at Florida's first -- and only -- Safe Haven Baby Box
A newborn baby was recently surrendered in Florida using a Safe Have Baby Box -- a secure box that immediately alerts 911 that an infant has been placed inside. It is the only baby box in Florida and the first time it has been used. It's located at the Ocala Fire Rescue's Station #1. Under Florida law, a baby can be surrendered within a week of being born to a hospital emergency room, fire station, or emergency medical service station.
fox35orlando.com
'For me, it’s just a shock': Friend of slain Mount Dora retirees said she treasured brief time with couple
Orlando - As police continue to investigate what they are calling the double-murder of a couple at a Central Florida retirement community, friends and relatives of the victims are expressing great sadness and shock over their loss. Detectives with the Mount Dora Police Department said Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest had gone door-to-door saying 'she needed help,' police say
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the double murder of a Mount Dora couple at a retirement community reportedly went door-to-door with a story of needing help to try and get inside residents homes. Sharon and Darryl Getman were found dead at their senior living community over...
fox35orlando.com
UF says no 'standing' to review Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's COVID-19 guidance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position in...
Comments / 0