California State

Bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ moves ashore in California blasting life-threatening rain, flooding

SAN FRANCISCO - A powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone is drenching California again Wednesday, dropping several inches of rain on a region that has struggled to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages in what some forecasters are suggesting will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
Weather Forecast: Jan. 4, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see increased chances for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Cooler temperatures will follow.
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
Gov. Evers to ban TikTok from state devices

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers intends to issue an executive order banning TikTok from state devices, likely next week, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office confirmed Friday. In December, Evers said his office was in frequent contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to make sure...
Press conference: Newborn surrendered at Florida's first -- and only -- Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn baby was recently surrendered in Florida using a Safe Have Baby Box -- a secure box that immediately alerts 911 that an infant has been placed inside. It is the only baby box in Florida and the first time it has been used. It's located at the Ocala Fire Rescue's Station #1. Under Florida law, a baby can be surrendered within a week of being born to a hospital emergency room, fire station, or emergency medical service station.
UF says no 'standing' to review Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's COVID-19 guidance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position in...
