State investigation requested in the handling of Colonial Heights former police chief inappropriate behavior accusations
The Virginia State Police (VSP) has been requested by state lawmaker, Delegate Mike Cherry for further investigation into claims that reports of inappropriate behavior by former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries, were handled improperly by school administrators. Faries was placed on administrative leave by City Manager Douglas Smith back...
The Theatre Company at Fort Lee hosting auditions
Auditions for this youth production will be held on Saturday, January 14th from 10am - 4pm at the Lee Playhouse. Please sign up for an audition time using the link below and arrive no less than 15 minutes before your slot: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805084DAEAC2FA2FF2-grease. Due to the mature content of this show...
