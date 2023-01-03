Auditions for this youth production will be held on Saturday, January 14th from 10am - 4pm at the Lee Playhouse. Please sign up for an audition time using the link below and arrive no less than 15 minutes before your slot: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805084DAEAC2FA2FF2-grease. Due to the mature content of this show...

FORT LEE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO