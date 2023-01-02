Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Waco restaurant owner served the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of notable guests like Willie Nelson, Jerry Jones and Greg Abbott have all stopped by George’s Restaurant in Waco. But believe it or not, Barbara Walters was among those served over the years. It all started when the restaurant’s owner Sammy Citrano developed...
South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
News Channel 25
Murder or Self-Defense? Killeen man accused of shooting police officer
KILLEEN, Texas — Marvin Guy, a Bell county resident, has spent the last eight years in the county jail on a $4 million bond, waiting for his day in court. He's accused of shooting Det. Charles D. Dinwiddie, the SWAT leader who directed the raid on Guy’s apartment in 2014.
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
KWTX
Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
fox44news.com
Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
fox44news.com
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KWTX
Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
fox44news.com
32-year sentence assessed in murder of a Temple woman
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said a 28-year-old Bastrop man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the February 2020 murder of a Temple woman. Luke Matthew Cuellar remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest in March 2020. He was...
News Channel 25
Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS
BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
Waco surgeons return after saving lives in Ukraine
WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW). "Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.
Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues
TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend
A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
Comments / 0