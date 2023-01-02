WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW). "Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.

