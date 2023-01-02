ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KCEN

South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

32-year sentence assessed in murder of a Temple woman

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said a 28-year-old Bastrop man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the February 2020 murder of a Temple woman. Luke Matthew Cuellar remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest in March 2020. He was...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS

BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Waco surgeons return after saving lives in Ukraine

WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW). "Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues

TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend

A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
GATESVILLE, TX

