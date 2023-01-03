Read full article on original website
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!
So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Cold But Delicious: Blue Bell Brings Back Classic Flavor In Texas For New Year
Ah 2023. We're already so early in the year, and some people's new year's resolutions may be tested by various things. Road blocks always seems to pop up at the beginning of the year right?. For example, say you chose to go to gym more often in the new year....
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Englishman Jealous that Texas Hoards H-E-Bs from the Other States
Oli Pettigrew has gone viral after taking a bite of the Golden Apple that is H-E-B and now wonders why Texas won't share. "There's one thing Texans absolutely point blank refuse to share with any of the other 49 states in America. It's theirs. It's a secret. It makes them feel special. You can't have it, and it's only three letters," Pettigrew said in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!
Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
Midland-Odessa Answers! Which Intersections Do You See The Worst Driving?
Driving in West Texas, quite honestly could be a reality show. Set up a camera on Highway 191, I-20, 42nd street in Odessa, the loop in Midland, literally almost anywhere, and just enjoy the show! Why, you ask? Because it is crazy! Anyone who has driven on the streets of Midland or Odessa may be darn near traumatized on any given day.
The 1 Thing Texas Will Not Share With The USA..Tik Toker Reveals!
Yes, Texans are the friendliest BUNCH around! And, if you need something, most Texans are there to lend you a hand! But, when it comes to this, this Tik Toker says TEXANS refuse to share IT!. TEXAS REFUSES TO SHARE H-E-B! This Tik Toker who is British and NOW lives...
God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas
I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
Who is Buying the Most Mega Millions Tickets in Texas?
So that Mega Millions jackpot is pretty big on Friday. How much money do Texans spend on it? Here are the top ten places where people are going for tickets. Sadly, the most recent findings I can see are for 2021. Since 2022, literally just ended, I imagine a more updated list will be coming at some point this year. You can check out a full breakdown for every lottery game in Texas if you're interested.
U-Haul Rentals Head For Texas Most Of The Time
Think all those U-Hauls you see are headed for Southern California? Think again. When it comes to rentals of U-haul trailers and trucks, Texas is the top destination for those who are hauling. While overall rentals were down in 2022, those trucks that were rented were headed for Texas for...
NOTICE! Here Are The Locations Of The 4 Water Distribution Sites In Midland
Yesterday afternoon around 2 pm, the City of Midland issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. Midland residents watched their local news and relied on social media to get answers to some concerning questions. Can we drink the water? Can we bathe in the water? Should we give tap water to our dogs and so on and so forth? These were all perfectly logical questions to which the city was prepared with answers.
Check Out The Details About Par 3 Suites Coming To Midland, Owned By Parent Company Top Golf
It's about time! There have been rumors and requests that someone would put in some kind of golf activity like Top Golf or something like it. According to Maybe In Midland-Odessa Par 3 Suites is coming to Midland. Par 3 Suites is an affiliate of Top Tracer, which is owned by Top Golf.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
What You Need To Know! Midland’s Boil Water Notice
Yesterday afternoon city officials in Midland issues a Boil Water Notice, meaning city water was not safe to use without being boiled, this does include RO water as well. As you can imagine there was a run on the bank with water at local stores. If you are in need of water, the city has set up several distribution centers in Midland beginning in the early afternoon today. Those locations are Stonegate Fellowship, MLK Center on Butternut Lane, First Baptist Church on Garfield, and Midland College Chap Center.
20 Texas Made Valentine’s Gifts You Partner Will Love
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it is time to start thinking about what you might get your loved one. While you don't have to get your partner a gift for this holiday (unless they specifically say they want one), it can be nice to get them something anyway. It doesn't have to be anything extravagant, as long as it is meaningful in some way.
Top 10 Flavors For Texas Favorite Blue Bell Ice Cream Here in Midland/Odessa
What is your favorite flavor of Blue Bell ice cream? See if it shows up on the Top 10 favorites in the Midland/Odessa area. You can't go wrong with praline-coated pecans mixed in with vanilla ice cream. The best way to eat this besides just by itself is to eat it on a slice of pecan pie.
Winter is Here Texas, So Here Are Some Awesome Foods to Make When It’s Chilly Outside
Winter is here, so that means it is time to prepare some favorites to warm you up when it gets cold outside. Chili con carne as it is properly called is my favorite to eat when it is cold outside. Don't get it mixed up with chili con queso which is also good any day of the week but it is nothing like chili (con carne). Grab a sleeve of crackers and enjoy it with a nice glass of sweet tea.
Huge! Does This Texas Walmart Have The Largest Dallas Cowboys Section?
You pretty much can go into any Walmart in the great state of Texas and find Dallas Cowboys Stuff! Let's be real! The Dallas Cowboys are TEXAS! And, yes if you are like me, you have probably seen lots of Dallas Cowboys stuff at your neighborhood Walmart. But, you have probably NOT seen a Dallas Cowboys section like this at your Walmart!
Grand Opening! Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location Downtown Midland!
Downtown Midland continues to grow and get more choices to grab some awesome food! The newest edition to Downtown Midland just opened and is ready to serve up some great lunch and dinner in the heart of Midland!. • TKILAZ #3 OPENS DOWNTOWN MIDLAND!. Address: 100 North Main Street Ste...
