FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellerbe Road Power Outage Caused by Drunk Driver Crash
Ellerbe Road at the intersection of Highway 175 is completely closed due to a major crash that also caused a power outage in the area. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that a St. Landry Parish man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation of a vehicle.
KSLA
Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman.
Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the serious nature of the allegations and all circumstances." Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Louisiana State Fire Marshals. Alleged...
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
KSLA
Vehicle crash involving motorcycle causes traffic congestion
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 4, a reported motorcycle crash took place around 2:45 p.m. on Terry Bradshaw Passway W near Linwood Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department were present at the scene. As of 3:30 p.m., only one lane was open, and traffic was...
KTBS
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
KSLA
Crawfish suppliers in Shreveport-Bossier say they’re seeing higher prices than last year
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new year has many different meanings to many different people, but for Louisiana, the new year means crawfish season has begun. Most people from Louisiana will tell you that crawfish season is arguably their favorite time of the year. People like Duc Duong, who...
KSLA
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden; owner hopes to rebuild
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The owner of a seafood restaurant is hoping to rebuild his business after a blaze took it away, while a firefighter is in the hospital after battling that same blaze on Friday, Jan. 6. The fire reduced Dorcheat Seafood & Grill to a pile of...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport City Council passed ordinance to control mayor's spending power
The ordinance would require council oversight of city contracts that total more than $500,000 and are not subject to public bidding laws. Shreveport City Council passed ordinance to control …. The ordinance would require council oversight of city contracts that total more than $500,000 and are not subject to public...
KSLA
Neighbors frustrated by a recent spate of crime in Bossier City’s Cumberland area
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Frustrated neighbors are reacting to documented recent violent crime in a neighborhood not far from Margaritaville Casino. A week ago, a home invasion. A few weeks before that, a drug-related triple shooting. And a couple weeks before that, a shootout with bullets striking a...
ktalnews.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras
The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
ktalnews.com
Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured
The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured. The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Chance of rain and thunderstorms returns Saturday. Arklatex morning weather...
KSLA
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old was found and returned home safely, the Shreveport Police Department reported around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the...
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
sbmag.net
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux: A New Path Forward
“This is not about me. This is about the people of Shreveport you know. We have tonight looked beyond historical barriers and distinctions. We have a new future in the city of Shreveport. It will look different than it has looked in the past and that new future means that everyone has a seat at the table. It means that we build consensus, and it means that we will move forward together…This was not about winning an election. It never has been about winning an election. Winning an election is simply the first step that we have to take to get on with the work of making our city the great city that it can be. We can build a common future, a future that all of us can enjoy and appreciate and we can have a city that all of us can be proud to say, “I LOVE SHREVEPORT!”
Arrest Made in Shreveport Attempted Murder
On January 3rd, 2023, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of West 70th Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female whose vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victim was not injured. Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime...
Caddo Parish Sheriff Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Local citizens are receiving phone calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement and demanding payment over the phone to prevent arrest. The complaints reference a scammer claiming to be Captain Corbett and Sergeant Reed, with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, attempting to cheat people out of their money. Citizens are being told they have a warrant for their arrest but can pay it off over the phone instead of going to jail. In most cases, scammers instruct people to remain on the phone while buying gift cards from local stores. Once information from a gift card is relayed, the money is lost.
