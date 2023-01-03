Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Related
chatsports.com
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
chatsports.com
Islanders at Oilers: Clutter-return [Game #40]
The Islanders approach the halfway point in the season with their back-to-back in Alberta, starting with tonight in Edmonton. It sounds like they’ll have one injured forward back, Cal Clutterbuck:. Lane Lambert says Cal Clutterbuck a game time decision. But Ross Johnston remains on ice along with Kyle Palmieri...
chatsports.com
Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time
For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. Hey now, you're an All-Star...again. Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career #NHLAllStar Game. Full details: https://t.co/D8ZwFmFHLk pic.twitter.com/dM6R2OPHqx— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 6, 2023. With this ninth selection...
chatsports.com
Kulich Wins Silver at 2023 World Junior Championships
Buffalo Sabres prospect Jiu0159í Kulich won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, as Czechia had an outstanding tournament but ultimately fell in overtime to Canada. Noah Östlund, Isak Rosén and Sweden finished fourth, dropping the bronze medal game to the United States in a thrilling...
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23
Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
chatsports.com
chatsports.com
Open Thread: Middling Suns, Heat face off
The Heat are 2-2 in their last four coming off a loss @ the Lakers while the Suns are 1-7 over their last eight. Which mid team comes out on top?
chatsports.com
Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month
Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
chatsports.com
FTB: Canada goes for gold
Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans and fans of teams with Maple Leafs on their jerseys!. Last night Canada handed the United States their posteriors in the World Juniors semi-finals, winning 6-2 to go on and face off against the Czech Republic tonight in the gold medal game of the 2023 World Junior Championships.
chatsports.com
Mavs hoping to extend top NBA winning streak to eight games
Going into a pivotal matchup tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks can boast about currently being the. hottest team in the league. The Mavs enter tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics currently owning the NBA’s longest winning streak at seven games in a row. It’s the Mavs’ longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games from Feb. 12-March 4, 2011 in the season they won their lone championship.
chatsports.com
Quick Hits: The Execution Edition
ClosedCaptionOpen ShareEnter Full ScreenExit Full Screen. People are going to suggest the media and scouting community are over-shooting Bedard’s upside by labeling him a “generational talent.” It’s not up to me to have people accept his pedigree for what it is. My colleagues on the scouting tour collectively agree he is exactly as described. In fact the majority believe he will have the same impact as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard's Status vs. Hawks
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play vs. the Atlanta Hawks
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire
The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed. But as effective ...
chatsports.com
Statistical breakdown: Phoenix Suns face Miami Heat on ESPN
The Phoenix Suns face the Miami Heat tonight, in which they will look to snap a four-game losing streak. @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/2SwzIxgo9n— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 6, 2023. This is rare territory for Phoenix. It has not lost this much since the 2018-19 season, when it finished last...
Mahomes sets NFL record for total yards by a QB in a season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite the NFL record books. During Saturday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes was able to set another record, passing Drew Brees for most total yards in a season. Brees’ record stood at 5,652 yards and Mahomes needed 180 yards coming into the game to set […]
chatsports.com
P.J. Higgins has cleared waivers for the Cubs
P.J. Higgins was designated for assignment when the Cubs announced the signing of Tucker Barnhart last week. Today, Higgins cleared waivers, so he’ll remain in the organization, assigned to the Triple-A Iowa roster. Here are other Cubs roster moves made public today:. Cubs roster moves:. PJ Higgins cleared waivers...
Comments / 0