Cat owners all know the pain of trying to train your cat not to jump on the kitchen counters. Cats love counters. They love the fact that sometimes food appears there. They love the fact water comes out of the faucet and that's always fun to look at. Dog owners usually don't have this problem, because most dogs are too small to actually get up ON the counter, or too big they usually just put their front paws on it.

24 DAYS AGO