Next Voldemort? Amid Reboot Rumors, Internet Bestows Kanye West the Title of “He who must not be named”

netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
netflixjunkie.com
Jenna Ortega Is Like Kanye West? Fans Defend ‘Wednesday’ Actress Amid Anti-Semitism Claims
Jenna Ortega is the newest obsession of fans who have been sharing their love for her via viral TikTok videos and imitations of the dance. The young actress took the world by storm the moment she stepped in as the deadpan teenager in the Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday. People on social media have made it evident that their life revolves around the Scream queen. You might remember how they went crazy after a Twitter user joked about Pete Davidson’s unpredictable dating life.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Found? Rapper Set To Have A Special Performance Amidst The Backlash and Missing Rumors in Africa
After pulling the cord of erratic behavior and antisemitic remarks for too long, Kanye West abruptly vanished from his home. The former business manager of Ye reported his disappearance as he attempted to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit. The mighty kingdom of this once-a-billionaire rapper has crumbled, and it seems he has had trouble facing his fall down, so he withdrew from the public eye.
musictimes.com
Julia Fox Reveals Short-lived Relationship with Kanye West Wasn't Intimate: 'It Just Never Got There'
Julia Fox has addressed her controversial and very short-lived relationship with Kanye West numerous times before, but apparently, there's more to know. The "Uncut Gems" actress appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with host Andy Cohen, and shared some hilarious and shady stuff that went down between herself, West, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
netflixjunkie.com
Kim Kardashian Boards The Taylor Swift Train, Grooves to Her ‘Killing an Ex’
Kim Kardashian is looking quite peaceful after the settlement of her divorce from Kanye West. The reality star held the line for a long time when her former husband constantly attacked her on social media. But now it seems she is past all those tiresome days as we recently saw her happy holiday pictures with kids. The mother of four had an amazing time with her family. All decked up in a silver sequined bodycon gown.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
New Book Claims Prince William Made Sure Prince Harry Didn't Get To Say Goodbye To The Queen
Just off the heels of the intense documentary "Harry and Meghan" Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" is set to hit the shelves on January 10. It promises to divulge even more startling information about the royal family. Many of the truths that were revealed in the documentary focused a lot...
netflixjunkie.com
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Cardi B says ‘grocery shopping prices are ridiculous’ as she spends over US$6 on a single lettuce
Cardi B might be rich, but she has had her share of struggles in the past. The Dominican-descent rapper took to social media to share how expensive it is to go to the grocery stores. “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now,” Cardi tweeted. “You might...
netflixjunkie.com
The Rock in Bad Books: Dwayne Johnson’s Alleged Powerplay Cost Him the Sour Relationship, Black Adam, and DCU Future
The Rock’s good guy image with DC is down the gutter as more reports about his alleged powerplay behind the scenes come to light. The WWE star-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson recently entered the DC fold to play Black Adam. Besides the lackluster box office collection last year and the controversy over Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, there were also reports about changes happening at the Warner Bros headquarters.
Prince William May Need Kate Middleton More Than Ever As Prince Harry May Paint Brother In Bad Light In Upcoming Memoir
Prince William has a great support system with his wife, Kate Middleton, amid the ongoing feud between him and his younger brother, Prince Harry. As rumors have it, the Duke of Sussex may paint the Prince of Wales in a bad light in his upcoming memoir, "Spare," so he may need the Princess of Wales now more than ever.
Daniel Radcliffe Once Shared He Had a Massive Chip on His Shoulder Because of ‘Harry Potter’
Daniel Radcliffe once felt he wouldn’t be taken all that seriously in the film industry after ‘Harry Potter’, which made him feel like he had something to prove.
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Says William Was “Seething” After King Charles’s Team Planted Stories About Kate and His Kids
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan undoubtedly became the royal targets of bad press upon their marriages, but they weren't the only ones to fall victim to the "dirty game" that is the royals' competing press houses. In his new memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex reveals that at one point,...
netflixjunkie.com
Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Being “unable to afford” Their Six-figure Worth Montecito Mansion
After their recent sneak peeks in the Netflix bombshell docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito estate is once again in news. Although the independent royal couple now owns a huge stretch of extravaganza in the hills of Santa Barbara, it did not come free to them at all. In the infancy of their troublesome life together, both of them could only dream of owning such a bungalow. The infamous Megxit had left everyone shattered and the couple too also took its time to settle down.
Kate Middleton Voted ‘Most Admired’ Royal While Brits Want to See Prince William Take the Throne
The British public voted Kate Middleton as the "most admired" member of the royal family, while they most want to see Prince William take the throne next.
‘Wednesday’ Actor Percy Hynes White Gets Candid About Jenna Ortega Popularity: ‘I Can’t Escape Her Face’
"Wednesday" actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe, says he can't escape" the face of his co-star and friend Jenna Ortega.
A Royal Expert Says William and Harry’s Reported Fight Shows ‘Things Can Be Hidden and Kept Away When Wanted’ in the Royal Family
Prince Harry is promoting his autobiography, Spare. A royal expert says his alleged fight with Prince William shows the palace can keep a secret when it wants to.
Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
