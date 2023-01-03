ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: Betting edges on Chiefs-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks, more

This week's NFL slate has some great matchups in store, including the Rams-Seahawks on FOX and the FOX Sports App. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 18 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts

The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans tank: How Houston could benefit from a loss against the Colts in Week 18

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has said this somewhat surprising quote several times over the last year. He mentioned it when the team fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and in remarks following the Texans’ blockbuster offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a statement that, at its core, recognizes sometimes change is a very necessary thing.
