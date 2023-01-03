Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Southwest meltdown may cost the airline up to $825 million
The cost of the service meltdown at Southwest Airlines over the year-end holidays cost the airline nearly $1 billion and will cause the company to report a loss rather than a profit in the fourth quarter, the airline said in a filing on Friday. The airline, the nation's largest domestic...
KITV.com
Southwest passengers still waiting on bags should receive them in 'days (not weeks),' airline says
Karen Jenkins is still waiting for a suitcase containing custom medical supplies that went missing nearly two weeks ago on her Southwest Airlines journey from St. Louis to Baltimore. "This has been the worst Christmas ever, ever, ever I've gone through," she told CNN recently while preparing to fly back...
