KITV.com

Southwest meltdown may cost the airline up to $825 million

The cost of the service meltdown at Southwest Airlines over the year-end holidays cost the airline nearly $1 billion and will cause the company to report a loss rather than a profit in the fourth quarter, the airline said in a filing on Friday. The airline, the nation's largest domestic...

