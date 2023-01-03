Read full article on original website
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Assemble to move to Northampton’s Main Street, filling vacant storefront
A storefront vacant in downtown Northampton since the summer is expected to be filled this coming summer. Assemble — a furniture, art and vintage goods store — will move from its current location in Thornes Marketplace to Main Street, into the retail location formerly occupied by Birdhouse Music.
Shrewsbury Market Basket set to open Jan. 13
A new Market Basket supermarket in Shrewsbury will be open in one week. The store at Edgemere Crossing at Flint Pond, the former home of Edgemere Drive-in Theater, will open at 7 a.m. Jan. 13, the Telegram and Gazette reported. According to the Market Basket website, the new location will...
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $559,000
Sean Collins and Katherine Reyes acquired the property at 26 Maravista Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Gm on Dec. 16, 2022. The $559,000 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Hold the line: Shoppers await Jan. 13 opening of new Market Basket in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — After delays, a new Market Basket supermarket — the main retailer at the one-time home of Edgemere Drive-In on Route 20 — will open next week. David McLean, operations director for the Tewksbury-based chain, confirmed that doors will open at 7 a.m. Jan. 13. The company had hoped to open the...
Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
Take a first look inside the redesigned Barn restaurant, reopening in Princeton
On the final weekend that Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant was open in August 2021, Carla Zottoli spent every possible moment sitting at the bar, listening to the stories of customers who lined up at the door to make one final visit. Zottoli, who built the restaurant with her parents...
Sale closed in Westborough: $840,000 for a four-bedroom home
Ashish Saxena and Pooja Saxena bought the property at 5 Crownridge Road, Westborough, from Yukun Ren and Zhongfeng Liu on Dec. 12, 2022. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $281 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional...
Johnathan Letendre of Northampton died in Chesterfield around Christmas, authorities say
Authorities have confirmed the death of a Northampton man in Chesterfield last week, but details surrounding how he may have died remain guarded. Johnathan Letendre died Dec. 26 at a Chesterfield address on South Street, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. He was 27. With Letendre’s death under investigation,...
Place 2 Be offers first Springfield ‘Drag Extravaganza’
Place 2 Be is bringing its “Drag Extravaganza” to Springfield in January. The restaurant opened a location in Springfield in June. It has been hosting “Drag Extravaganza” at its Hartford location but has not previously had one in Springfield. But that’s about to change. “Sky...
Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000
Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse
The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
Chicopee Walmart addition hearing delayed a month
CHICOPEE – A hearing to discuss a proposed addition to Walmart was postponed at the request of the owners, who asked for more time to address questions brought up by city staff. The Planning Board was scheduled to hold the hearing on Thursday. Members voted unanimously at the meeting...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million
Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts
Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
Crews respond to scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Detail remains unknown at this time, however when Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw what appeared to be an accident reconstruction. Western Mass News has reached out to Holyoke...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
