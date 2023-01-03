ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport

SHREVEPORT, Hope Public Schools to host community meeting to discuss 5-year plan La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Shreveport Tuesday. The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Thursday that officers were called to the 300 block of West 70th Street in response to a shooting. Officers located a female whose vehicle was hit by gunfire. The victim was not injured.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Caddo 911 logs show a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say two male victims suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The two males were walking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning (Jan. 4). It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Greenwood Road near the McDonald’s and the Atkins branch of the Shreve Memorial Library. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as five medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County. Wayne Easley said he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana, Ark., police detective’s first term as sheriff. He said his administration will...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KLTV

Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been located in a field in Longview. According to Longview Police Department PIO Brandon Thornton, a passerby spotted what they believed to be a body in a field in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue near the former Cace’s seafood restaurant. They called police at around 2 p.m. to report it.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Man sustained minor injuries in Market Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street. SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N....
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Lone Star Convenience Robbery Under Investigation

Marion County authorities continue investigating the armed robbery of Delton’s Convenience Store and gas station Hwy 155 in Lone Star. It happened on December 28 at about 7:10 pm. Store security shows the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier area. Investigators aren’t saying if the suspect got away with any cash or how much.
LONE STAR, TX
KSLA

Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
HAUGHTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy