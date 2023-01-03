Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
KTBS
Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport
SHREVEPORT, Hope Public Schools to host community meeting to discuss 5-year plan La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
KTBS
Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Shreveport Tuesday. The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Thursday that officers were called to the 300 block of West 70th Street in response to a shooting. Officers located a female whose vehicle was hit by gunfire. The victim was not injured.
Bossier Police Hope You Can Identify These Counterfeiters
Twice in just three days, retailers at Pierre Bossier Mall were hit by a couple of counterfeiters. The first of these two instances took place on Saturday, 12/24/22, when the black female, pictured below, wearing a grey sweater and a black face mask went into Dillard's at Pierre Bossier Mall.
ktalnews.com
Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Caddo 911 logs show a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say two male victims suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The two males were walking...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Caddo residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
KSLA
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning (Jan. 4). It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Greenwood Road near the McDonald’s and the Atkins branch of the Shreve Memorial Library. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as five medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
KSLA
New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County. Wayne Easley said he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana, Ark., police detective’s first term as sheriff. He said his administration will...
KLTV
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been located in a field in Longview. According to Longview Police Department PIO Brandon Thornton, a passerby spotted what they believed to be a body in a field in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue near the former Cace’s seafood restaurant. They called police at around 2 p.m. to report it.
ktalnews.com
Man sustained minor injuries in Market Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street. SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N....
ktalnews.com
Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
easttexasradio.com
Lone Star Convenience Robbery Under Investigation
Marion County authorities continue investigating the armed robbery of Delton’s Convenience Store and gas station Hwy 155 in Lone Star. It happened on December 28 at about 7:10 pm. Store security shows the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier area. Investigators aren’t saying if the suspect got away with any cash or how much.
KSLA
Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
