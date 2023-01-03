ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

WSVN-TV

Sources: 10 injured in shooting outside The Licking in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten people have been injured in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, 7News sources said. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant, located on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead from gunshot wounds on driveway in South Florida neighborhood

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found dead from a gunshot in a residential neighborhood in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale on Jan. 3 at 12:26 a.m. Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the house.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 
KENDALL, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Boy, 10, hurt after mishap with fireworks

MIAMI --  A North Miami Beach boy, 10, was hurt Friday morning in North Miami Beach during some type of mishap with fireworks, according to family and neighbors.The child was airlifted to a local hospital after the incident but information about his condition was not immediately available.Neighbors said the boy suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident, which occurred at a home in the 2100 block of NE 170th Street.The boy was outside when neighbors said they heard a loud boom. "It was like something exploded. The whole neighborhood shook," neighbor Ivana Higgs said. "It was a big bang."The boy then ran in the home and asked his grandparents to call his mother who was at work.A neighbor told CBS 4 that it appeared the boy may have lost several fingers on one hand during the incident and he also suffered injuries to his face, arm and chest.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

