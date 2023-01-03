ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some slick spots overnight, mild Sunday and next week

High pressure is breaking down, and a few more clouds have moved in Friday ahead of our next disturbance. Temperatures gradually warm to well-above normal levels this afternoon, but there will still be colder temps in parts of northwestern Kansas where snowpack continues to slowly erode into the weekend. Temperatures...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Quiet days ahead with a normal winter chill

Our latest storm system continues to pull away from us. As it does there will still be a breeze and a few clouds that wrap back around into the area during the day but no moisture as skies stay dry. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures for most...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Bridge in Sedgwick County Park under renovation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Government announced on their Facebook page Thursday morning that a bridge at the Sedgwick County park is currently undergoing renovation. The Sedgwick County Government said as the bridge, otherwise known as “paradise crossing,” just north of W. 13th St N, became dilapidated....
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend

High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

A little rain, snow, and ice possible into Saturday

Some of us will take a milder turn today, especially south of I-70. A southerly breeze will send many highs close to and above the 50 degree mark. There will still be a chill in the air to the northwest as snow on the ground continues to melt. You will...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy