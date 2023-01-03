Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some slick spots overnight, mild Sunday and next week
High pressure is breaking down, and a few more clouds have moved in Friday ahead of our next disturbance. Temperatures gradually warm to well-above normal levels this afternoon, but there will still be colder temps in parts of northwestern Kansas where snowpack continues to slowly erode into the weekend. Temperatures...
KSN.com
Quiet days ahead with a normal winter chill
Our latest storm system continues to pull away from us. As it does there will still be a breeze and a few clouds that wrap back around into the area during the day but no moisture as skies stay dry. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures for most...
KSN.com
Bridge in Sedgwick County Park under renovation
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Government announced on their Facebook page Thursday morning that a bridge at the Sedgwick County park is currently undergoing renovation. The Sedgwick County Government said as the bridge, otherwise known as “paradise crossing,” just north of W. 13th St N, became dilapidated....
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps reset this weekend, tracking early wintry mix
After a mild Friday, temperatures will reset for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. With the pressure drop, any aches and pains will be magnified until this moves away from us. Clouds have been filtered with sunshine today. Later tonight, areas of...
KSN.com
WFD wins Battle of the Badges, over 1,300 units of blood donated
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the fourth straight year, the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) won the Battle of the Badges, but the real prize is the units of blood that were donated. The Battle of the Badges is put on by the American Red Cross and is a friendly...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend
High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
KSN.com
A little rain, snow, and ice possible into Saturday
Some of us will take a milder turn today, especially south of I-70. A southerly breeze will send many highs close to and above the 50 degree mark. There will still be a chill in the air to the northwest as snow on the ground continues to melt. You will...
Comments / 0