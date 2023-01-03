Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side
Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
wichitabyeb.com
The seafood buffet with crab legs, shrimp and more is returning to The Lumber Yard
Have you ever been to The Lumber Yard in Zenda, KS? I have and had a great time. My visit took place over lunch and after my initial review, many readers said I needed to return over dinner for steaks or their seafood buffet. Unfortunately, their seafood buffet was no...
wichitabyeb.com
Discounted and free admission to some of Wichita’s favorite local attractions
If you’re looking to save some money at local Wichita attractions, this is the blog for you. Visitors to the Wichita Art Museum will no longer need to pay admission. All the museum’s permanent collection at 1400 Museum Blvd will be open to view for free every day that the museum is open.
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
Wichita Eagle
Want to see the first full moon of 2023? Here’s when to catch a glimpse in Wichita area
The first full moon of 2023 will rise Friday, Jan. 6, and it’s known as the Wolf Moon, as well as the Ice Moon, the Moon after Yule, the Old Moon and more. The celestial event will be a micromoon, as the full moon will be at its farthest point from Earth. Micromoons appear dimmer than supermoons, which occur when the full moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
adastraradio.com
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Largest tenant at downtown Wichita’s Union Station trying to sublease its space
A once-heralded tenant of Union Station has now left the building, leaving 65,000 square feet to sublease in the heart of downtown.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita paying landlords to accept housing assistance recipients
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is giving money to rental property owners who accept renters who receive housing assistance from the government. This new program, the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program, started Jan. 1. The program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants.
KSN.com
Bridge in Sedgwick County Park under renovation
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Government announced on their Facebook page Thursday morning that a bridge at the Sedgwick County park is currently undergoing renovation. The Sedgwick County Government said as the bridge, otherwise known as “paradise crossing,” just north of W. 13th St N, became dilapidated....
KWCH.com
Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People in Wichita rally around a local restaurant after a series of vandalisms and thefts. In one recent crime, thieves stole air conditioning unit from Sport Burger. The theft happened last Wednesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday, 12 News spoke with Sport Burger co-owner Ronnie Williams who runs...
KWCH.com
Suspects throw hot drink on QT employee, leave with stolen items
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are looking for two suspects who threw a hot drink on a QuikTrip employee, temporarily disabling the employee while the suspects escaped with stolen good. The robbery happened on Nov. 21, 2022 near 31st and Seneca at about 2:40 a.m. The employee was treated on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
KSN.com
Quiet days ahead with a normal winter chill
Our latest storm system continues to pull away from us. As it does there will still be a breeze and a few clouds that wrap back around into the area during the day but no moisture as skies stay dry. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures for most...
KAKE TV
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
KSN.com
Pleasant and mainly dry days ahead
Expect another quiet day ahead. Winds will ease and any breeze will be light. After another freezing start this morning, high temperatures will be near and above average to make for a pleasant winter afternoon. Even our cooler days ahead will not be too bad for this time of year....
KWCH.com
Watch: Personal protection expert offers guidance in response to recent kidnappings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci on Thursday joined us to offer guidance for students, parents, teachers and school administrators in response to a trio of kidnappings reported near Wichita schools. Schillaci discussed measures to keep children safe, including the critical role for parents to...
Police: After third Wichita student was kidnapped, suspect went to work at nearby KFC
One of the victims, an elementary school boy, helped ID the suspect vehicle at the restaurant, police said.
KAKE TV
Eisenhower High School students raising money for family of teacher who died in crash
Six Eisenhower High School students are raising money for their teacher who died in a car crash on Sunday. "Always cheerful, always upbeat." “She kind of was like a second mom to all of us. That is how Adrienne Deal was seen through the eyes of her student's 9th-grade biology...
