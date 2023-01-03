ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side

Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Want to see the first full moon of 2023? Here’s when to catch a glimpse in Wichita area

The first full moon of 2023 will rise Friday, Jan. 6, and it’s known as the Wolf Moon, as well as the Ice Moon, the Moon after Yule, the Old Moon and more. The celestial event will be a micromoon, as the full moon will be at its farthest point from Earth. Micromoons appear dimmer than supermoons, which occur when the full moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023

MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita paying landlords to accept housing assistance recipients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is giving money to rental property owners who accept renters who receive housing assistance from the government. This new program, the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program, started Jan. 1. The program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Bridge in Sedgwick County Park under renovation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Government announced on their Facebook page Thursday morning that a bridge at the Sedgwick County park is currently undergoing renovation. The Sedgwick County Government said as the bridge, otherwise known as “paradise crossing,” just north of W. 13th St N, became dilapidated....
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Suspects throw hot drink on QT employee, leave with stolen items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are looking for two suspects who threw a hot drink on a QuikTrip employee, temporarily disabling the employee while the suspects escaped with stolen good. The robbery happened on Nov. 21, 2022 near 31st and Seneca at about 2:40 a.m. The employee was treated on...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Quiet days ahead with a normal winter chill

Our latest storm system continues to pull away from us. As it does there will still be a breeze and a few clouds that wrap back around into the area during the day but no moisture as skies stay dry. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures for most...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Pleasant and mainly dry days ahead

Expect another quiet day ahead. Winds will ease and any breeze will be light. After another freezing start this morning, high temperatures will be near and above average to make for a pleasant winter afternoon. Even our cooler days ahead will not be too bad for this time of year....
