Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Want To Keep Scott McTominay Despite Newcastle Interest

Erik Ten Hag is in the middle of his Manchester United rebuild and having signed players in the summer, exits will be on the cards this year. Some players have already been tipped to leave Old Trafford in the summer. One player in particular has quite the interesting future ahead...
The US Sun

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?

CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
The Independent

Harry Kane inspires Tottenham to thrashing of Crystal Palace in four-goal rout

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham turned on the style in the second half to return to form with a 4-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.England captain Kane provided the spark after a goalless first half at Selhurst Park by heading the opener on 48 minutes and following up with a well-taken second five minutes later.Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min then put the result beyond doubt as Antonio Conte’s side won for the first time since the World Cup break and moved back within two points of the top four.Four goals were shared at Elland Road as Leeds and...
Yardbarker

Liverpool & Manchester United transfer target to cost €90-100m

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could be one to watch in the summer transfer window, but he won’t come cheap. The France international has shone in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach the final of the competition.
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals to hand Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from their 18 matches and to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United, though they have played a game more. Palace are in 12th...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix

Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.The Blues have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and Potter’s...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.

