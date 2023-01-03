Read full article on original website
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City - Premier League (1/5/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Two of the legendary franchises in English football meet up in the lone Premier League match on Thursday, one trying to stay in the hunt for another title, while the other is hoping to get back toward the top of the table, as Manchester City prepares to take on Chelsea.
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle to revive move for James Maddison?
Nicolas Jackson to Southampton? | Teun Koopmeiners to Liverpool? | Barcelona to win race for Youssoufa Moukoko?
Manchester United Want To Keep Scott McTominay Despite Newcastle Interest
Erik Ten Hag is in the middle of his Manchester United rebuild and having signed players in the summer, exits will be on the cards this year. Some players have already been tipped to leave Old Trafford in the summer. One player in particular has quite the interesting future ahead...
Erik ten Hag urges patience over Jadon Sancho’s return as obstacles remain
Erik ten Hag admits he is “impatient” for Jadon Sancho to be available again but will not force the process because hurdles remain in the Manchester United forward’s attempt to regain fitness and the requisite mindset. Sancho has not played since October’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea, after...
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?
CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
Harry Kane inspires Tottenham to thrashing of Crystal Palace in four-goal rout
Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham turned on the style in the second half to return to form with a 4-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.England captain Kane provided the spark after a goalless first half at Selhurst Park by heading the opener on 48 minutes and following up with a well-taken second five minutes later.Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min then put the result beyond doubt as Antonio Conte’s side won for the first time since the World Cup break and moved back within two points of the top four.Four goals were shared at Elland Road as Leeds and...
Liverpool & Manchester United transfer target to cost €90-100m
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could be one to watch in the summer transfer window, but he won’t come cheap. The France international has shone in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach the final of the competition.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals to hand Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from their 18 matches and to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United, though they have played a game more. Palace are in 12th...
Jamie Carragher claims that Liverpool need to sign a midfielder or they will miss out on top 4
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that his former club will need to bring in a new midfielder if they want to finish top four following the Reds’ worrying 3-1 loss at Brentford last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side looked outmatched physically throughout the game as Brentford raced into a...
Gabby Agbonlahor insists Manchester United SHOULD be eyeing up the Premier League title race
Gabriel Agbonlahor insists Manchester United should be aiming to be part of the title race and backs them to push Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
Liverpool 'turned down Nkunku transfer after Klopp and Lijnders decision'
The 25-year-old will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer after Chelsea agreed a £63million fee for him last month. Chelsea reportedly paid £10m over Nkunku's release clause to secure him.
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
FA Cup 3rd round draw and fixtures: Man City vs Chelsea and other matches in England's famous tournament
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round. Pep Guardiola's side have already faced the Blues — who beat them in the 2021 Champions League final — in domestic cup action this season, with Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez on target to secure a 2-0 City victory at the Etihad Stadium.
January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix
Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.The Blues have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and Potter’s...
Virgil van Dijk faces a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League ties
DOMINIC KING: Virgil van Dijk is facing a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to the unexpected severity of his damaged hamstring.
MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
