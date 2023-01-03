Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Clift Seybert Kinsell
Clift Seybert Kinsell was born in Oakland, CA and moved to Santa Barbara at age three. With this move, commenced a long and fruitful life full of travel. His main love was for his family and service to others. Sey loved “all things Santa Barbara”. He first attended Roosevelt School,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Raymond Leonard Pierce
Raymond Leonard Pierce, age 66, of Santa Barbara, CA. Passed away on December 24, 2022, after a seven-year battle with sarcoma cancer. Ray was born on October 2, 1956, in Los Angeles, CA. Ray had two passions in his life. His family and playing music, he was the bass player...
Santa Barbara Independent
Paul Erik Jorgensen
Paul Erik Jorgensen was born in Fredericia, Denmark on March 25, 1944 bringing light to his parents in a dark time near the end of World War II. His parents, Ulla and Erik Jorgensen, immigrated to the United States in 1947 with their 3-year-old son, Paul. Living first in Wisconsin where Marilynn was born in 1950 and then Kenny in 1955 completed the family. A family vacation to California in 1957 exposed the Jorgensen family to an environment that stimulated them to advance their dreams! The Jorgensen family of 5 found joy in Santa Barbara and many members have remained in this lovely community.
Santa Barbara Independent
BERTRAND, David Gilbert
David “Gilbert” Bertrand died suddenly on October 18 at the age of 93, and was actively in charge of his business until his very last day. He was born in St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to a family with long-standing roots in the community. His great grandmother settled in Santa Barbara in the 19th century. Gilbert grew up in the jovial and charitable home of his maternal grandparents, John and Gabrielle de Ponce. As a child growing up during the depression, he learned sympathy for those who were struggling to survive from his very compassionate and devoutly Catholic grandmother.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Mainstay Bicycle Bob’s Closing After Nearly 40 Years
Bicycle Bob’s, one of Santa Barbara’s most well-known bike shops — and the Santa Barbara Independent’s “Best Bike Shop” winner for the past three decades — will be closing after nearly 40 years, and the Old Town Goleta shop will become Trek Bicycles in the near future, according to an announcement from husband-and-wife shop owners Bob and Julia Zaratzian on social media.
Santa Barbara Independent
Many Thanks
Many thanks to Steve Jacobsen for his lessons from January 9 and to the Indy for publishing his reflections. In March 1978, I attended my senior retreat at Casa de Maria with my classmates from my parochial high school in Torrance. It was a week that changed my life — I fell in love with Santa Barbara and decided to return, and I made a commitment to follow a Jewish carpenter from Nazareth.
Santa Barbara Independent
On the Beat | Listomania, Continued
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on January 5, 2023. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. A common symptom felt by cultural addicts, professional and otherwise — sometimes known as “listomania” — may be a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Sunny, Ace, and Latte
Stormy approaches each and every single day with an unbridled sense of joy. Every morning, this 1-year-old Boxer mix greets Santa Barbara Humane staff with a new toy in her mouth, eager to get the day started with some playtime. Stormy is an active girl who is happiest when she is moving. She absolutely adores spending time around people, especially when they are willing to play with her.
Santa Barbara Independent
Exploring Ecological Entanglements at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
The visual impact of textile art creatively combines with an environmental message about non-native plants introduced to Santa Cruz Island over the years in a new exhibit on view at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Interlopings: Colors in the Warp and Weft of Ecological Entanglements by artists Helén Svensson and Lisa Jevbratt is a process-based, site-specific collaborative art project combining the traditional techniques of wool dyeing, spinning, and weaving with data visualization.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dr. Mary Dwyer Appointed Interim President and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — Dr. Mary Dwyer, a former college professor and administrator who led the renowned Institute for the International Education of Students through a period of extraordinary growth, has been appointed interim president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, effective January 1. She succeeds Barbara Robertson, who recently announced her retirement following 22 years of service to the organization. A search for a long-term successor to Ms. Robertson will commence immediately.
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Track Continues to Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront
Flooding at Stearns Wharf and in a harbor parking lot closed both to cars on Thursday and Friday. As well, two boats washed ashore on Thursday, as waves eight to 12 feet in height broke along Santa Barbara’s southern beaches, apparently a combo of King Tides, the full moon, and winds from yesterday’s storm, according to media reports.
Santa Barbara Independent
High Winds Send Sailboat Aground in Santa Barbara
Easterly winds kicking up in advance of Wednesday’s predicted storm were strong enough to drag the Norma Zane‘s anchor and fling her onto Santa Barbara’s East Beach early this morning. The Indy‘s advertising director Sarah Sinclair happened to be there and captured the scene in photos.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Abstract X’ at Santa Barbara Tennis Club
The Abstract 10 — an ever-evolving group of artists who specialize in using the visual vocabulary of form, color, shape, and line to go beyond representational art — have a new show on view at Santa Barbara Tennis Club from January 7 through March 1, with an artists’ reception on Friday, January 13, from 4:30-6 p.m.
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County
Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Santa Barbara Independent
2023 Cultural Arts Grant Winners Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin this January. For more information, go to sbac.ca.gov/grants.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Orders Mandatory Evacuations for Recent Burn Scar Areas
See “Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Homes Ordered to Evacuate Ahead of Significant Storm” for the latest information on the storm and evacuation efforts. [Update 3 p.m.] Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for three burn scar areas in southern Santa Barbara County due to the possibility of potential flooding and debris flows, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown announced during a Wednesday press conference.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Evacuation Areas to Be Announced at Wednesday-Afternoon Press Conference
[Update 2:48 p.m.] A livestream of Wednesday’s press conference can be found on the Santa Barbara County Facebook page. This is also live on cable Ch. 20 and will momentarily be live on CSBTV’s YouTube in higher quality. [Original story] Santa Barbara County officials will be announcing evacuation...
Santa Barbara Independent
Coping Skills During 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary Reactions
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It is normal to experience feelings of fear, anxiety and sadness surrounding the anniversary of a disaster, especially with the current weather conditions and advisory messaging which may trigger emotional reactions. Only a few days away from the 5-year anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow, there are painful memories and emotions which may arise for many in our community. While this is a time to recognize all that has been accomplished and how far we have come as a community, it is important to acknowledge that emotional, physical and spiritual rebuilding still continues on various levels for many.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | A Look Back and a Look Ahead to the New Year
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 1, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. While I’ve decided I can’t choose just one favorite house of 2022, a little cabin in the woods...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Unified School Board Interviewing 13 Candidates for Board Seat
The vacancy left on the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s (SBUSD) Board of Trustees will soon see a new, provisional appointee. Thirteen applicants will be interviewed in the next two weeks to fill newly elected supervisor Laura Capps’s old seat on the board, many of whom have notable reputations in the county.
Comments / 0