ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGMma_0k2JtZhN00

Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them.

The birth and the first moments of the calf's life were recorded on cellphone and drone video Monday off Dana Point, south of Los Angeles.

Passengers and crew on a boat operated by Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Safari spotted blood in the water and initially worried the 35-foot (10.6-meter) gray whale might be injured.

The boat's captain, Gary Brighouse, said when everyone realized they were witnessing a birth, the mood turned celebratory.

“It went from horror to pure joy and astonishment,” Brighouse told the Orange County Register . “It moved me to my core.”

The video shows the mother and baby frolicking around and under the 24-foot (7.3-meter) boat and breaching the surface of the water.

Spectator Stacie Fox, who shot images of the birth from another Capt. Dave’s boat, said she was screaming with excitement.

“It’s once-in-a-lifetime type stuff,” she said.

While it’s not uncommon for gray whales to give birth along their winter journey from feeding grounds near Alaska to warm waters off Mexico, it’s rarely photographed.

“As far as I know, no one has filmed a gray whale giving birth or even seen it before,” Dave Anderson, the owner of Capt. Dave’s, told the Register.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Couple Camping in California Wilderness Find Lost Man Who Survived for Weeks on Half Jar of Salsa

"His feet were extremely swollen and infected just from walking so much, and possibly the cold where he was," Allison Scott said of a man she and her boyfriend rescued A man who was lost in the wilderness for two weeks was rescued by a couple who heard him screaming for help. Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks on Black Friday. However, their holiday trip took a detour, Scott told ABC 7 in Los Angeles. "We were underneath a flight...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight

A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
122K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy