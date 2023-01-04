ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Man accused of forcing woman into car at gunpoint in 2021 has charge reduced in plea

By Nick Watson
The Times
 1 day ago

An Auburn man accused of forcing a woman into his car at gunpoint in 2021 had his kidnapping charge reduced to false imprisonment after a plea Dec. 2 in Hall County Superior Court, according to court documents.

Moises David Peguero, 34, was sentenced to 10 years on probation with the first 20 days in custody by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal, but Peguero already served his custodial portion of his sentence.

Peguero was originally charged with kidnapping and other counts after forcing a woman into his car at gunpoint, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Peguero was previously in a relationship with a woman and was in her driveway when she came home Jan. 13.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Peguero loaded a handgun before forcing the woman into his car.

“He also grabbed the victim’s hair and one of her legs to prevent her from getting out,” Booth wrote in a news release. “Peguero drove around with the woman in his vehicle before returning to her residence.”

The woman got out roughly 30 minutes later and called for help, Booth said.

Peguero was later indicted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and hindering an emergency telephone call.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the negotiated plea was reached because it was an isolated event between Peguero and the victim and that the woman did not want to see Peguero further incarcerated. Rather, the woman preferred that Peguero get treatment.

Peguero will have to provide proof of evaluation and treatment for mental health and substance abuse, attending two 12-step meetings per week for 10 years, according to court documents.

He will also have to enroll and graduate from a 12-month residential treatment program

Defense attorney Kip Shepherd did not return a request for comment.

