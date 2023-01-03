Damar Hamlin's doctors say they're considering commotio cordis as a possible cause of his cardiac arrest. What is it?

Damar Hamlin made his first public statement on Saturday after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest following an on-field collision during his team’s since-canceled Monday night game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he posted on Saturday via Instagram. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying...

