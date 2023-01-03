ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Damar Hamlin's doctors say they're considering commotio cordis as a possible cause of his cardiac arrest. What is it?

By Caroline Kee
TODAY.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 225

Jen waterhouse
4d ago

he and his family and his teammates all remain in my prayers. I was a medic for 7 years and I can tell you from experience that the AED 99% sure is what saved his life and of course someone who knew how to initiate the shock properly. the statistics for people and cardiac arrest who received only CPR the survival rate is right around 15%. AED is getting in there and doing what needs to be done prior to the trip to the hospital in the transfer from the helicopter he's a very lucky young man! God was definitely looking over him.

Reply(5)
35
TheRetardedHistorian
4d ago

Shoulder Pads Also Cover The Chest. Some Even Have An Extra Pad In The Center. Watching The Replay Over, The Hit Was Not That Hard. The Pads Compress To Absorb And Spread Out The Impact. This Is Not The Same As A Little Leaguer Getting Hit With A Hardball, Traveling At High Speed Hitting An Unprotected Chest. The Heart Stops, And The Person Collapses Immediately. He Completed The Tackle And Stood Back Up After The Hit, But They Are Going To Use This As The Cause, Or Go With; He Had A Rare, Undetected Heart Condition. Which I Find Hard To Believe A Professional Athlete, That Is Paid Millions, Would Have Any Undetected Heart Issues. You Would Think That The Physicals They Are Given Would Be Very Thorough.

Reply(12)
44
Peter Fairfield
4d ago

This diagnosis is a fabrication. This cardiac issue is usually contained in the below 15 age group. Adults, especially athletes, develop and strengthen the thoracic area. Also in the film it is clear he twists his body deflecting the full impact of the blow. So why would the powers that be, be putting out a false narrative? Perhaps to mislead focus on vaccines responses? Think about it?

Reply(27)
79
Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Health Digest

What Is Cobblestone Throat?

Cobblestone throat can have various underlying causes. Here's what you should know about the condition and when it's time to go see a doctor.
The Guardian

Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field

Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.
People

Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids from Drowning

A family member stated Thursday that Peyton Hillis' health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious Former NFL star Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. A family member stated Thursday that his health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious. Peyton's kids are reportedly safe. "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," Peyton's uncle, Greg Hillis wrote on his Facebook page. "He's still in intensive care...
PENSACOLA, FL
Rolling Stone

NFL Player Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Statement Since Scary On-Field Collapse

Damar Hamlin made his first public statement on Saturday after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest following an on-field collision during his team’s since-canceled Monday night game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he posted on Saturday via Instagram. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy