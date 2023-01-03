Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (quad) questionable on Friday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Grant is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Pacers. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Indiana. Grant's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic continues to deal with an illness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against Indiana. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 13.3 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) active and starting on Friday in place of injured Austin Reaves (hamstring)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James has been officially upgraded to active and will start against the Hawks on Friday. Austin Reaves is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Our models expect James to play 35.3 minutes against Atlanta. Juan Toscano-Anderson will remain in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Bucks' George Hill (illness) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill is dealing with an illness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.9 minutes against Charlotte. Hill's Friday projection includes 4.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Friday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook will suit up at home after the veteran was listed as probable with foot soreness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 39.2 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 17.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) questionable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Payton is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Indiana. Payton's Friday...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's George Hill (illness) active for Friday's game versus Charlotte
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is available for Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill will be active off the bench after the veteran was sidelined four games with an illness. In 14.9 expected minutes, our models project Hill to score 9.9 FanDuel points. Hill's projection includes 4.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez (ankle) available on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hernangomez has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's game against Brooklyn. Hernangomez is averaging 14.1 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary is $4,500.
numberfire.com
Kings' Malik Monk (leg) questionable on Saturday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Malik Monk (leg) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk is dealing with a leg injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Monk's Friday...
numberfire.com
Dario Saric coming off the bench for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Saric will move to the bench on Friday with Torrey Craig back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Saric to play 12.2 minutes against the Heat. Saric's Friday projection includes 5.1...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones (illness) available Wednesday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is available on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Jones was added to the injury report on Wednesday morning with an illness, but he's feeling better now. In the Grizzlies' last outing, Jones scored 18 points with 6 rebounds and 8 assists. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/6/23: Why the Knicks Should Keep It Close in Toronto
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
