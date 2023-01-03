Read full article on original website
WAND TV
City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
First Fridays’ FIRE AND ICE Brings Down the House at Palmer Arena
Danville’s opening First Fridays event of 2023 took place at the David S Palmer Arena, and FIRE AND ICE, as it was named, brought out a massive crowd. The public was told to enter through the public skating door on Main Street, and they did. But it took a while to get through a very long line. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr certainly noticed.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Lot fees jump over 50 percent at Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Residents at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Mahomet will be expected to pay a 50 percent increase come April first, 2023. Several neighbors have reached out to us to find answers. Back in November, we told you about a mother who was facing eviction. She and many others had worked […]
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
wmay.com
Portillo’s Going Cashless For Drive-Thru Transactions
If you’re hitting the Portillo’s drive-thru, don’t bother bringing cash. Starting January 16th, the burger chain is going cashless for drive-thru transactions at all locations, including its Springfield store. Portillo’s says it will only accept credit or debit cards at the drive-up window, which it says will allow for faster service and is safer for employees.
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
Effingham Radio
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
WAND TV
Car dealership creates grant program for downtown Springfield businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A luxury car dealer in Springfield has started a grant program to benefit downtown businesses. Isringhausen Imports awarded $20,000 to the Wakery, a coffee house and alcohol-free bar scheduled to open early this year. “Downtown Springfield has been good to Isringhausen Imports, and we would...
WAND TV
Elle King to perform at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elle King is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur. King will perform on Saturday, July 8. An opening act has not been announced yet. This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for this show will go...
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
newschannel20.com
Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is dead following a shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Garden Hills Drive near Bradley Avenue. Responding officers were advised that there had been a shooting with injuries and found the victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds […]
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
thechampaignroom.com
3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point
There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
