ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
KTNV

Paula Abdul | 1/6/23

The Paula Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses are Bluetooth-enabled Stylish Unisex Glasses Changing the Way To Listen to Music, Podcasts and Audio Made in Collaboration with ‘1 of 1 Custom’. Catch it at this year's CES!. To get your pair, visit PaulaAbdul.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy