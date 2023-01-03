Read full article on original website
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
Top WWE Star Injured? What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Find out what happened with Seth Rollins after WWE Raw went off the air that led fans in attendance to believe he may be injured!. Thanks to @TN_Loudmouth in attendance at tonight’s taping of WWE Raw, there could be some concern for Seth Rollins after the show went off live TV.
WWE Teasing Return Of Popular Stable?
This week on Monday Night Raw cameras showed Damage CTRL walking backstage as they prepared to enter the ring, and MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could be seen talking to Adam Pearce in the background. Over the last few months WWE has been leaving subtle teases for storylines in...
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
Kevin Owens Names The Two People Most Passionate About Wrestling
Passion is a big factor that can drive a performer or a group of performers to stand out above the rest and commonly helps those reach heights not even they thought were possible. One of those men who has expressed his passion for wrestling in the past is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who worked in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene for years prior to signing with WWE. In an interview with TMZ, Owens compared his level of passion to that of 16-time world champion John Cena and 14-time world champion Triple H.
