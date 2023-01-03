Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Little-Used Fitness Measure Could Be Key to Exercise Results
Jan. 6, 2022 – There’s been a push in recent years encouraging doctors to prescribe exercise as medicine, telling their patients how often, how long, and how hard to work out to improve health. A new Brigham Young University study suggests doctors could take that initiative to the...
marthastewart.com
How to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh for as Long as Possible, According to Food Scientists
Whether you call them salad leaves or leafy greens, vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuces are some of the most versatile foods you can eat. They're right at home in myriad dishes, from colorful salads to hearty sandwiches. Leafy green vegetables are also teeming with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and calcium.
sixtyandme.com
The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
Healthline
Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼
Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
msn.com
Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
MedicalXpress
Video: Treating skin cancer with Mohs surgery
Nearly 5 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with a form of skin cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Dr. Naiara Sbroggio Barbosa, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, explains how Mohs surgery can be used to treat basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and some types of melanoma.
techaiapp.com
1 in 5 Young Adults Say They Use Marijuana: Survey
Jan. 5, 2022 – Nearly 1 in 5 people in the U.S. age 12 or older said they used marijuana in 2021, according to new federal survey results. Among the 52 million people who said they used marijuana in the past year, young adults ages 18 to 25 were the most likely to report doing so, at 35%. That age group was also the most likely to report having a mental illness in the past year, at 34%.
NyQuil Or Mucinex? Which Congestion Medication Do People Typically Reach For?
We asked Health Digest readers which decongestant medicine they typically reach for when they're feeling stuffed up. Here's what they said.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Advances in screening for colon cancer
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: A friend of mine passed away recently after receiving a colon cancer diagnosis. Who is at risk for this cancer, and should I be screened?. ANSWER: Colorectal cancer includes colon and rectal cancers, both originating in the lower portion of the large intestine and into the rectum. Estimates are that about 1 in 20 individuals in the U.S. will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their life. Men are slightly more likely than women to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and African Americans have a higher risk than people of other races.
MedicineNet.com
What Fruits Can You Eat on a Low-Carb Diet?
Low-carb diets limit the carbs you eat to help you lose weight, help control your blood sugar, or provide other health benefits. There are various low-carb diets, each with different limits regarding the number of carb grams you can eat daily. Carbs are your body's main source of energy. The goal of low-carb diets is to force your body to burn fat by not providing carbs for fuel.
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib): Ablation surgery may be more effective than drugs
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is a cardiovascular condition that causes an irregular and often rapid heartbeat. The episodes of atrial fibrillation tend to increase in duration and frequency over time, and disease progression is associated with an increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events. Treatments for atrial fibrillation include antiarrhythmic medications and...
ktalnews.com
Best teeth whitening toothpaste
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adding teeth whitening toothpaste to your daily brushing routine is an excellent way to address discoloration caused by popular culprits such as coffee, wine and smoking. While top formulas should be scientifically proven effective, they must also help you maintain the health of your teeth.
scitechdaily.com
New Oral Drug Lowers Cholesterol by 70%
A team from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University has identified a small-molecule drug that effectively reduces cholesterol by 70% in animal models. PCSK9 inhibitors are the second most common type of medication used to manage cholesterol levels, following statins. These drugs are highly effective at reducing excess cholesterol in the blood, but unlike statins, which can be taken orally, PCSK9 inhibitors must be injected. This can be a barrier to their use for some people.
How Is Dry Eye Treated?
Dry eye causes redness and irritation when your eyes don't make enough quality tears. Treatment options include artificial tears, lifestyle changes, and surgery.
verywellmind.com
The Mental Health Benefits of Magnesium Glycinate
Minerals are essential to proper nutrition. Magnesium, in particular, can help with the “treatment of migraine, alcoholism, asthma, heart diseases, arrhythmias, renal calcium stones, premenstrual tension syndrome, etc.”. Magnesium can also reduce physiological symptoms like headaches, muscle pain, back pain, and stomach pain. In addition, magnesium benefits mental health...
techaiapp.com
Vitamin C The Ultimate Skincare Guide – 100% PURE
There’s an all-star reason it’s known as vitamin C-elebrity. Though it comes in third on the red carpet of skin care ingredients, with anti-aging “A”, and then breakout-preventing “B”, citrus-celeb vitamin C gets first place from skin care experts from around the world as a timeless, anti-aging classic among ingredients A – Z. Its skin-efits are just the tip of the peel!
msn.com
Is Brown Rice or White Rice Better for You? Dietitians Explain the Difference
About half of the world’s population depends on rice as a dietary mainstay. Different cultures have their favorite rice preparations, such as steamed rice in China, black beans and rice in Cuba, coconut rice in Colombia, paella in Spain, risotto in Italy, as a side to curry in Pakistan, jambalaya in the southern U.S. and bibimbap in Korea.
What Causes Bloating—and What to Do About It
A look at what causes bloating, the most effective treatment options to relieve it, and the relationship between bloating and periods
What Causes Flaky Eyelids?
The skin on the eyelid is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the body's skin. But the eyelids can sometimes become flaky and dry for several reasons.
The Daily Habits of Happiness Experts
Stop trying to force that frown upside down. Instead, try the joy-building tips experts really use.
