wrestletalk.com

Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character

A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel

A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match

John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
wrestlingrumors.net

She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss

That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury

Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ringsidenews.com

Who Might Buy WWE If Vince McMahon Puts It Up For Sale

Vince McMahon was supposed to be gone from WWE forever, but the pro wrestling scene is full of surprises and dramas. The ex-Chairman of WWE was recently reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. Now, there’s a lot of buzz going on about who might buy WWE if Vince returns and puts it up for sale.
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother

AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
wrestletalk.com

Recently Returned WWE Star Replaces Sasha Banks On SmackDown Advertisement

Months of speculation about Sasha Banks’ WWE future were put to rest yesterday, when Sasha, now known as Mercedes Mone’, made her debut for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. Since then, Sasha has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, seemingly confirming her departure from...
stillrealtous.com

Former Star Reveals Moves He Was Banned From Using In WWE

There are many exciting high flyers who have appeared on WWE programming and Kid Kash worked with the company from 2005 to 2006. During his run with the company the former ECW star was able to capture the Cruiserweight Championship, but it sounds like he had to make some changes to his move set.
wrestletalk.com

Jim Cornette Blasts Performance Of Top WWE Star

Jim Cornette has blasted the performance of a top WWE star. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE TV for the first time since May 2022 to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey...
wrestletalk.com

Report: Major Spoiler On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut

The world of wrestling in 2023 kicked off in a crazy way earlier today, when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mercedes became a free agent on January 1, with her and WWE agreeing to end her contract with the company last Summer. Last...
stillrealtous.com

Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge

The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.

