Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
2 WWE Board Members Quit, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan Comment On Vince McMahon Return
STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update regarding the composition of its Board of Directors and the exploration of strategic alternatives. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character
A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match
John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
ringsidenews.com
Who Might Buy WWE If Vince McMahon Puts It Up For Sale
Vince McMahon was supposed to be gone from WWE forever, but the pro wrestling scene is full of surprises and dramas. The ex-Chairman of WWE was recently reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. Now, there’s a lot of buzz going on about who might buy WWE if Vince returns and puts it up for sale.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
wrestletalk.com
Recently Returned WWE Star Replaces Sasha Banks On SmackDown Advertisement
Months of speculation about Sasha Banks’ WWE future were put to rest yesterday, when Sasha, now known as Mercedes Mone’, made her debut for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. Since then, Sasha has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, seemingly confirming her departure from...
stillrealtous.com
Former Star Reveals Moves He Was Banned From Using In WWE
There are many exciting high flyers who have appeared on WWE programming and Kid Kash worked with the company from 2005 to 2006. During his run with the company the former ECW star was able to capture the Cruiserweight Championship, but it sounds like he had to make some changes to his move set.
wrestletalk.com
Jim Cornette Blasts Performance Of Top WWE Star
Jim Cornette has blasted the performance of a top WWE star. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE TV for the first time since May 2022 to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Major Spoiler On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut
The world of wrestling in 2023 kicked off in a crazy way earlier today, when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mercedes became a free agent on January 1, with her and WWE agreeing to end her contract with the company last Summer. Last...
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
stillrealtous.com
Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown
The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
Comments / 0