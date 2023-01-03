Read full article on original website
Hackers Leverage Compromised Fortinet Devices to Distribute Ransomware
Threat actors have exploited Fortinet Virtual Private Network (VPN) devices to try and infect a Canadian-based college and a global investment firm with ransomware. The findings come from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU), which reportedly stopped the attacks and shared information about them with Infosecurity ahead of publication. eSentire...
Common Vulnerabilities of Enterprise Web Security That Demands Your Attention
Years ago, the way leading enterprise-level concerns were viewed differed from how it is viewed today. As enterprise companies started taking on the latest technologies for their business, it paved the way for digital attacks and exposed them to additional network vulnerabilities that attackers can easily exploit. Thus, ‘enterprise web security‘ has become one of the crucial considerations for enterprises while they are looking to expand their digital venture.
XDR and the Age-old Problem of Alert Fatigue
XDR’s fully loaded value to threat detection, investigation and response will only be realized when it is viewed as an architecture. According to 451 Research’s M&A Knowledgebase, cybersecurity M&A activity in 2021 reached an all-time high total deal value of $74.1 billion. Contributing to that growth, extended detection and response (XDR) went from zero to 28 deals in 19 months and is expected to drive continued M&A activity, with good reason. Extending its research into XDR, 451 Research recently found that XDR is now the most frequently reported area of augmentation to SIEM/security analytics with 43% of respondents citing it as the top technology to combine with these core security operations technologies.
Ransomware Attack Bypassed ProxyNotShell Mitigations
Managed cloud hosting services company Rackspace Technology has confirmed that the massive Dec. 2 ransomware attack that disrupted email services for thousands of its small-to-midsized business customers came via a zero-day exploit against a server-side request forgery (SSRF) vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange Server, aka CVE-2022-41080. “We are now highly confident...
How VR And 3D Visualization Services Are Changing Construction Industry
The construction industry is one of the industries adapting slowly to new technologies to increase productivity and deliver projects. However, the construction industry is now embracing and adapting to new technologies like virtual reality for 3D rendering services. Here, you will discover everything you need to know about how VR and 3D visualization services are changing the construction industry.
Zoom Now Enables Cartoon Versions Of Users’ Avatars
In a move similar to Apple’s Memoji or the humanoid cartoons that the Metaverse plans to utilize, Zoom today announced the addition of human avatars to its video meeting software. The human avatars come after Zoom released animal avatars earlier this year to infuse humor into less formal meetings...
CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched
Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.
Rackspace confirms Play ransomware gang behind recent breach
Cloud services provider Rackspace confirmed that the ransomware gang known as Play was responsible for the recent data breach. The security incident, which took place on December 2, 2022, abused a previously unknown security exploit to gain initial access to the Rackspace Hosted Exchange email environment. The Texas-based company stated...
Steambox launches portable food steamer • TechCrunch
Between Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and its own pre-orders, the company tells me it has sold 1,300-1,400 Steamboxes to date. “The Steambox is for every foodie in the world. It’s for everybody who wants to get out there, and be more flexible with the way they heat up their food,” explains Kevin de Krieger, the company’s co-founder and COO. He explains why he believes steaming is superior to microwaving. “Steam is very useful because it doesn’t dry out your food. It also ensures the food is heated up equally throughout. It also tastes way better. From our customers, we learned they love steam. The microwave basically kills your food, while with steam, it stays fresher, and it tastes almost like the first time you prepared your food. We love it, and our first customers do too.”
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
Apple Fitness+ to add kickboxing workouts, sleep meditation and more • TechCrunch
As for the new sleep meditation, Apple says the theme is designed to help users release tension and anxiety. Apple will add new sleep meditations every week, and each practice can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off. To help users get started with sleep meditations, Apple is launching a new program called Introduction to Meditations for Sleep, which will use different techniques to help users slow down and rest.
Windows 11 bug is randomly freezing PCs with AMD CPUs
Windows 11 users with AMD Ryzen processors are reportedly being hit by a bug that in some cases is causing various problems including freezing up the PC and affecting the performance of games. The issue was introduced with the December cumulative update for Windows 11 22H2 (patch KB5021255), and Windows...
CES 2023: Google Showcases Updated Android Auto App With Material You Redesign
Google is finally rolling out the Android Auto app with the new Material You design in stable form for all. The new update announced at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, brings in a redesigned UI and some exciting features like Coolwalk UI for all, split screen functionality, as well as multitasking features. The app, which allows users to connect their Android phones to their car screen, was first previewed at Google I/O 2022, with the tech giant rolling out a beta version in November.
Education and health care are set for a high-tech boost
The enhancement of human-machine interaction is expected to bring notable improvements in support for learning and access to health care. In a Swiss classroom, two children are engrossed in navigating an intricate maze with the help of a small, rather cute, robot. The interaction is easy and playful—it is also providing researchers with valuable information on how children learn and the conditions in which information is most effectively absorbed.
Security researchers find serious vulnerabilities in multiple auto companies and emergency vehicles
A hot potato: Security researchers discovered severe vulnerabilities last fall that would let hackers steal vehicles and customer data from multiple manufacturers. In a new update, one of the researchers writes that the vulnerabilities are more wide-reaching and can even affect law enforcement and emergency services vehicles. Multiple vulnerabilities could...
CES 2023: MSI Reveals Wi-Fi Router with Antennas That Can Follow You Where You Go
MSI is a tech company known for making motherboards and laptops. But today at CES 2023 in Las Legas, it announced a unique type of router that will solve your spotty Wi-Fi problem at home. The new device is called MSI RadiX BE22000 Turbo and unlike some other routers that...
Apple Watch Saves 16-Year-Old Skier’s Life by Detecting Low Blood Oxygen Saturation: Report
Apple Watch has been once again credited for saving a user’s life. Apple’s popular wearable has been reported several times in the past for detecting abnormalities in users’ health by using sensors that measure heart rate, ECG, and more. This time an Apple Watch has helped a 16-year-old skier in getting timely treatment by detecting low blood oxygen saturation in his body. The watch’s blood oxygen sensor can measure the oxygen level of the user’s blood while strapped on their wrist. However, Apple’s Blood Oxygen app is available on watchOS in only select countries.
