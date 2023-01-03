Read full article on original website
Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character
A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
Recently Returned WWE Star Replaces Sasha Banks On SmackDown Advertisement
Months of speculation about Sasha Banks’ WWE future were put to rest yesterday, when Sasha, now known as Mercedes Mone’, made her debut for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. Since then, Sasha has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, seemingly confirming her departure from...
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
Jim Cornette Blasts Performance Of Top WWE Star
Jim Cornette has blasted the performance of a top WWE star. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE TV for the first time since May 2022 to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey...
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Will Leave WWE In 2023
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may leave WWE for Hollywood this year, according to Eric Bischoff. In 2022, Reigns surpassed 800 days to become the longest reigning Universal Champion in history. Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, the former WCW promoter suggested that the Tribal Chief could soon leave...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
2 WWE Board Members Quit, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan Comment On Vince McMahon Return
STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update regarding the composition of its Board of Directors and the exploration of strategic alternatives. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie...
Report: Major Spoiler On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut
The world of wrestling in 2023 kicked off in a crazy way earlier today, when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mercedes became a free agent on January 1, with her and WWE agreeing to end her contract with the company last Summer. Last...
Title Change Closes Out First AEW Dynamite Of 2023
A title change closed out the first AEW Dynamite show of 2023 tonight (January 4) in Seattle. The main event saw the King of Television and current AEW TNT and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe put the TNT title on the line against Darby Allin. This match came after Samoa...
Veteran WWE Star Receives Heartwarming Reception Following Recent Anniversary
A popular veteran WWE star received a standing ovation after reaching their twenty-year milestone in the company. On the January 5 episode of WWE Main Event, Shelton Benjamin addressed the fans in attendance, saying:. “In case some of you guys don’t know, I recently celebrated twenty years of debuting for...
Top AEW Star Worked As Producer For Dynamite Main Event
A top AEW star worked as a producer for the main event of the January 4 edition of Dynamite. As previously mentioned, Jon Moxley re-signed with All Elite Wrestling in October with added behind the scenes responsibilities. On the January 4 edition of AEW Dynamite, Moxley appeared to interrupt Hangman...
Big Names Advertised For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Episode
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are being advertised on for the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show later this month. The show will emanate from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2023, and celebrate three decades since WWE Raw first appeared on television on January 11, 1993. According to...
How Vince McMahon Seized Back Control Of WWE | WrestleTalk
Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it by taking quizzes in our brand new quiz section! Don’t forget to tweet us your results!
Top AEW Star Cleared For In-Ring Return
As revealed on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage, a top AEW star has revealed that he’s finally cleared for an in-ring return. In a continuation in their on-going feud, we finally know for sure when Hangman Adam Page will get his hands on Jon Moxley. After continued (storyline...
WWE Hall Of Famer Questioned Fellow Superstar After Intimate Moment
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed he questioned the intentions of a then-fellow WWE superstar during an intimate in-ring moment. Reflecting on their feud in 2003, Kurt Angle discussed an certain post-match moment with Brock Lesnar. On an episode of SmackDown, Lesnar would go to shake Angle’s hand, only...
WWE Hall Of Famer Claims WWE Legend May Retire Soon
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has said that it may finally be time for fellow wrestling legend Rey Mysterio to retire from in-ring competition. In July 2022, Mysterio celebrated his 20th year with the company on a special episode of WWE Raw. Apparently Long took note of the luchador’s...
Find Out How Many Titles Changed Hands At AEW At Battle Of The Belts 5
Find out which titles changed hands at AEW Battle of the Belts 5 that aired directly after tonight’s (January 6) AEW Rampage. There were four title bouts on the docket tonight in AEW, find out which resulted in a new champion!. During the AEW Rampage main event, Darby Allin...
Former WWE Name Calls NXT ‘Unwatchable’ & ‘Absolute Garbage’
It’s been a while since WWE NXT went from its 2.0 branding to what it is now and some of the love for the product appears to have returned. But, not everybody feels that way. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr made his opinion of the once loved wrestling...
Championship Match Added To Live AEW Rampage Friday January 6
AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced a new championship match for AEW Rampage live on Friday, January 6 in Portland, Oregon. After Darby Allin bested Samoa Joe to capture the TNT Championship in his hometown of Seattle, Washington, he takes the title on the road to Portland, Oregon to defend it!
Rumored Returning WWE Star Was Backstage At SmackDown
A former WWE star who is long rumored to be making a return to the company was spotted backstage at a recent show. With Bray Wyatt currently providing popular on since his return at Extreme Rules in October 2022, speculation has been that Bo Dallas has already returned to WWE, joining his brother as Uncle Howdy.
