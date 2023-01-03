Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
wrestletalk.com
2 WWE Board Members Quit, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan Comment On Vince McMahon Return
STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update regarding the composition of its Board of Directors and the exploration of strategic alternatives. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character
A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes’ Mother Sandra Runnels Passes Away
Dustin Rhodes’ career in the pro wrestling business has seen many highs and lows. Today, The Natural is dealing with a terrible life event, because his mother passed away. Dustin Rhodes revealed via a tweet that his mother, Sandra Runnels, has passed away. She was dealing with serious health issues, and although he didn’t reveal what was wrong, she is not in pain anymore.
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps
Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match
John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
Popculture
Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37
Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas submission loss to Gillian Robertson explains why she “was so timid” in rematch with Carla Esparza
Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas’ recent submission loss to Gillian Robertson could explain her UFC 274 title defeat. During her career, Rose Namajunas has provided fans with two of the greatest title wins in UFC history. Her triumphs over Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, simply put, were both remarkable in their own sense.
wrestletalk.com
Recently Returned WWE Star Replaces Sasha Banks On SmackDown Advertisement
Months of speculation about Sasha Banks’ WWE future were put to rest yesterday, when Sasha, now known as Mercedes Mone’, made her debut for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. Since then, Sasha has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, seemingly confirming her departure from...
wrestletalk.com
Jim Cornette Blasts Performance Of Top WWE Star
Jim Cornette has blasted the performance of a top WWE star. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE TV for the first time since May 2022 to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars ‘Not Close’ To Signing Yet Despite Rumors
Further details of the contract negotiation status between AEW and two of its top stars have been revealed in a new report. To recap, previously Fightful Select (subscription required) reported that The Young Bucks have been in discussions with AEW about new contracts. No other information was revealed in the...
wrestletalk.com
6 Changes Vince McMahon Could Make To WWE In 2023
Yes. You are reading this right. Somehow. Someway. Vince McMahon has returned to the Board of Directors to kick off the 2023 wrestling year. If you want to keep up to date make sure to check this very website because all things seem to be possible here. What could be...
wrestletalk.com
Veteran WWE Star Receives Heartwarming Reception Following Recent Anniversary
A popular veteran WWE star received a standing ovation after reaching their twenty-year milestone in the company. On the January 5 episode of WWE Main Event, Shelton Benjamin addressed the fans in attendance, saying:. “In case some of you guys don’t know, I recently celebrated twenty years of debuting for...
Comments / 1