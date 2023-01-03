Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
wrestletalk.com
2 WWE Board Members Quit, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan Comment On Vince McMahon Return
STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update regarding the composition of its Board of Directors and the exploration of strategic alternatives. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend WrestleCon Event
PWMania.com reported that former WWE executive Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, would make his first post-WWE appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend, at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles originally booked him. Today, Fulton announced that Laurinaitis has been pulled from the event due to negative...
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut
WWE star Bayley has taken to social media to react to the NJPW debut of Mercedes Mone, fka WWE’s Sasha Banks. Following weeks of speculation, Mercedes confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, following her bout against Tam Nakano. After baiting KAIRI with a handshake, Mercedes dropped the titleholder before...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character
A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Major Spoiler On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut
The world of wrestling in 2023 kicked off in a crazy way earlier today, when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mercedes became a free agent on January 1, with her and WWE agreeing to end her contract with the company last Summer. Last...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Comments On Why Bret Hart's WCW Run Failed
Bret Hart spent four years working for WCW from 1997 to 2000, but that period of his career is usually not looked back upon as fondly as the rest. When fans think about "The Hitman," they typically go to his years in WWE first due to how much of an impact he made there, despite the fact he is a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time WCW United States Champion, and a former WCW World Tag Team Champion.
Yardbarker
John Laurinaitis to make first appearance since WWE firing
John Laurinaitis' first public appearance since being released from WWE has been announced. Bobby Fulton revealed on Wednesday that Laurinaitis will take part in an event through Big Time Collectibles over WrestleMania Weekend in Los Angeles. Fulton wrote:. John “Johnny Ace” Laurinaitis will be making his first ever appearance WrestleMania...
Back in the ring: Vince McMahon plans return to WWE
Leave it to Vince McMahon Jr. to come up with a new wrestling angle. McMahon, 77, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, said he plans to return to the company to “fully capitalize” on upcoming media rights negotiations with Fox and USA Network, ESPN reported. McMahon, who...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Stock Jumps Over 21% After Vince McMahon’s Return
Vince McMahon is the talk of the wrestling business today. After news broke that the former WWE Chairman and CEO would be returning to WWE’s Board of Directors, it seems like change has already started, and WWE’s stock price is going up in quick fashion. Vince McMahon served...
Twitter gets heated after WWE announces return of founder Vince McMahon: ‘This is a nightmare’
Pro wrestling fans and journalists uttered a collective groan after reports emerged that Vince McMahon, the founder of WWE, would return to the Board.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Them Coming Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – known as Darren Young in WWE – has spoken about Vince McMahon’s reaction to him coming out as gay. Rosser was the first wrestler to come out publicly as gay while contracted to WWE. In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Rosser...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown
One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Injured
For weeks WWE built up the White Rabbit mystery and it finally led to Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The former Universal Champion has been back with the company since October, but he has yet to wrestle a match on TV. Bray Wyatt has been wrestling at live...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Claims WWE Legend May Retire Soon
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has said that it may finally be time for fellow wrestling legend Rey Mysterio to retire from in-ring competition. In July 2022, Mysterio celebrated his 20th year with the company on a special episode of WWE Raw. Apparently Long took note of the luchador’s...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Reaction Of Locker Room When They Came Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – formerly known Darren Young – has opened up about coming out to the WWE locker room. Rosser is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he is the current Strong Openweight Champion. Prior to that, Rosser was with WWE for several years,...
Comments / 0