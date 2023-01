As near-perfect as Virginia’s defense played in Atlanta last Saturday, the Cavaliers couldn’t duplicate the performance in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night and paid the price. After forcing 23 Georgia Tech turnovers and pulling off 17 steals against the Yellow Jackets, UVA’s defense found itself under attack by a more physical Pitt team in a 68-65 loss (see related game story).

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO