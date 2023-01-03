Read full article on original website
Commerce man accused of raping girl in Lula
Jan. 5—A Commerce man was accused of raping a girl under the age of 10 at a Lula home, according to authorities. Robert Adam Pruett, 41, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4 and charged with rape, child molestation and sexual battery. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Pruett was accused...
Clermont man charged with child molestation
Jan. 5—A Clermont man was accused of sexually abusing a girl at a Gainesville home, according to authorities. Joshua Donald Schandera, 38, was charged with child molestation and sexual battery with a child under the age of 16. Schandera was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4, and booked in to the...
‘I don’t think it’s fair:’ Woman claims shooting of man having medical episode was self-defense
Two Gwinnett County men are facing criminal charges because police say they went too far after a stranger tried to get into their home. The men claimed they were acting in self-defense when they beat up and shot the man they believed was trying to break into their home. Police...
Atlanta man critically injured by unknown shooter, police say
A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night. Atlanta police said at 8:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was shot on Magnolia Way. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers arrived, authorities said officers found...
Cherokee couple charged after kicking 85-year-old mother out days before Christmas, deputies say
A Cherokee County couple is facing elder abuse charges after they allegedly threatened and kicked an 85-year-old woman out of their home. According to police reports, Lila Harris was living with her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Michael Schmeck, on Arbor Hill Road in Cherokee County. Harris told deputies she...
