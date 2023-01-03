Read full article on original website
Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: Dionne Warwick Shows Snoop Her Gangsta, New 50 Cent Coming & More
Here’s what is “Hot of the Wire” with Alfredas. Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!. The CNN Documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” premiered on New Year’s Day and a moment with rap legends over misogynistic lyrics. Warwick invited Snoop and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight to her home for somewhat of an intervention. The iconic singer expressed her displeasure, telling the rappers “I said, you know, you guys are all gonna grow up. You gotta have families, you have children. You gotta have. Girls and one day that little girl’s going to look at you and say Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you? What you gonna say? I think it got through to them.”
Fan Reactions: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Encourages Fans To Read A Book & Start A Podcast
“Abbott Elementary” returned this week with a competitive “Read-A-Thon.” Janine and Melissa are taking the challenge quite seriously. While Jacob and Gregory join forces to create a student podcast club. Check out our episode recap and fan reactions inside. Season 2 returns from Holiday break with Episode...
King Of Cameos: Bernie Mac’s Insane Run Before Becoming A Household Name
When it comes to giving someone their flowers, there’s never really a wrong time to do it. Even after someone has passed away, it is very common for people to show their respect and admiration any chance they can get. This is especially true if said person made a lasting impact on the people and communities around them. A recent tweet gave us motivation to give one of the all-time greats their just due, if not for any reason other than he deserves it.
Trending on the Timeline: Chance The Rapper at Black Star Fest
DJ Misses is here to tell you everything that is trending on the timeline. Chance The Rapper will be interviewing a special guest at the Black Star Live Fest in Ghana. Now there have been whispers that this special guest will be Kanye West. Kanye has recently been in the media non stop for various scandals and outburst he keeps having. He has been dropped from several contracts and continues to be a topic of discussion. Now we would all love to know what questions Chance would ask and what Ye’s answers will be. Now here is the catch, there will be no phones or devices allowed during the interview at the fest.
Trending on the Timeline: Drake Never Paid Quentin Miller
Quentin Miller interviewed with VLAD and let the tea out that he was never paid any publishing from music he worked on with Drake. There have always been rumors that Drake has help with his music but now he isn’t paying? Who is really responsible. Quentin says he was under contract at the time and being paid under the table for his work.
Trending on the Timeline: Dr. Love Caught Again
Malachi Love-Robinson is at it again. Do you remember the 18 year old boy who pretending to be a doctor? Well recently he was hired by a new employer and stole about $50k from them. This young boy seems to keep getting away with the scams he develops. However, this time he won’t be pulling any schemes in the next few years because he is going to prison.
First-Look Photos: Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Returns Next Month
The third and final season of Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” premieres next month. The first look images showcase some of the cast as they filmed what will be the end to an exciting series about the group’s rise to fame. Check out the first look images inside.
Faith + Fame: Lil Flip Explains Why ‘God Got Us,’ Talks New Music And More
The Houston Hip-Hop legend sits down to talk life, faith and so much more. It takes a lot to make it in this world, but in addition to confidence and vision one thing you’ve gotta have faith. No matter who you are. Faith + Fame: Lil Flip Explains Why...
Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes & Bobby McFerrin To Receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards
Slick Rick is set to receive a significant honor from The Recording Academy. The British rapper, who cemented his status as a legend with The Great Adventures of Slick Rick and “The Show,” will join music royalty in The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin and others to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards during the 2023 Grammy Week beginning in late January.
