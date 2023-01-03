ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota Searchlight

Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem starts second term with a ‘top 10’ list

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem was sworn into office for a second term Saturday in a ceremony that sought to emphasize unity with tribal people and was highlighted by a often-humorous top 10 list of things that surprised her during her first term. “I love the challenge...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Governor Noem delivers second inaugural speech

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday several state officials, including Governor Kristi Noem, were inaugurated in Pierre. Noem’s second inauguration speech included her personal top ten list of things that surprised her about being governor. The full speech can be read below. “Four years ago, I stood...
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem says her Social Security number was leaked

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked. According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during...
WASHINGTON STATE
q957.com

South Dakota law enforcement looks to work together

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota is working to make execution of law enforcement easier. Attorney General Mark Vargo announced this week that he has formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission to explore ways that law enforcement agencies can work better together. South Dakota is home to a complicated tapestry...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

SD CEO West welcomes new leadership

SPEARFISH — SD CEO West Women’s Business Center’s mission is to empower women and propel economic development across South Dakota. For just over two years, Carissa Hauck has been a part of South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity (SD CEO) West, and has now taken the helm as the new director.
SPEARFISH, SD
Hot 104.7

Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?

Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
travel2next.com

7 National Parks in South Dakota

South Dakota, located in the United States centre, is best known for its farming and ranching country. Four million acres of corn is grown here and 3.8 million head of cattle call this state home. Besides huge farming and ranching industries, South Dakota is also home to mountains, forests and prairies.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Democrats looking for new leaders

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for a new slate of leaders. Current party Chairman Randy Seiler has announced his retirement. Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmentraut says it will also be a time to reset their priorities. Ehrmantraut says they will focus more on legislative races in...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

North Bend Wind gets permit for central SD

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new wind-power project proposed for central South Dakota can proceed. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday to let North Bend Wind go ahead. The permit approval came after intervenors Don and Judi Bollweg of rural Harrold reached a settlement with North Bend...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota News Watch

Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
RAPID CITY, SD
more955.com

South Dakota PUC approves permit to construct North Bend Wind Project

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved a siting permit for the North Bend Wind Project, a wind energy facility slated for Hyde and Hughes counties capable of generating up to 200 megawatts of energy. The action by the PUC was taken during its regular meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, in Pierre.
PIERRE, SD
hubcityradio.com

SD Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley address juvenile justice

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley says he is preparing to pick up on a number of important issues after he is sworn in. He says he has seen needs in juvenile justice. A summer study committee came up with a number of juvenile justice recommendations. Jackley says...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

