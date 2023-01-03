Read full article on original website
Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Noem starts second term with a ‘top 10’ list
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem was sworn into office for a second term Saturday in a ceremony that sought to emphasize unity with tribal people and was highlighted by a often-humorous top 10 list of things that surprised her during her first term. “I love the challenge...
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem delivers second inaugural speech
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday several state officials, including Governor Kristi Noem, were inaugurated in Pierre. Noem’s second inauguration speech included her personal top ten list of things that surprised her about being governor. The full speech can be read below. “Four years ago, I stood...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked. According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during...
q957.com
South Dakota law enforcement looks to work together
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota is working to make execution of law enforcement easier. Attorney General Mark Vargo announced this week that he has formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission to explore ways that law enforcement agencies can work better together. South Dakota is home to a complicated tapestry...
voiceofalexandria.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
Black Hills Pioneer
SD CEO West welcomes new leadership
SPEARFISH — SD CEO West Women’s Business Center’s mission is to empower women and propel economic development across South Dakota. For just over two years, Carissa Hauck has been a part of South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity (SD CEO) West, and has now taken the helm as the new director.
Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?
Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
travel2next.com
7 National Parks in South Dakota
South Dakota, located in the United States centre, is best known for its farming and ranching country. Four million acres of corn is grown here and 3.8 million head of cattle call this state home. Besides huge farming and ranching industries, South Dakota is also home to mountains, forests and prairies.
Here’s a Look at South Dakota License Plates From the Last 100 Years
The first number on an SD license plate is the county that the car is registered. For example, Pennington county where Rapid City is has a '2' starting its plates. In Sioux Falls you have either a '1' or a '44' depending on your relationship to 57th street. When established...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Democrats looking for new leaders
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for a new slate of leaders. Current party Chairman Randy Seiler has announced his retirement. Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmentraut says it will also be a time to reset their priorities. Ehrmantraut says they will focus more on legislative races in...
KELOLAND TV
North Bend Wind gets permit for central SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new wind-power project proposed for central South Dakota can proceed. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday to let North Bend Wind go ahead. The permit approval came after intervenors Don and Judi Bollweg of rural Harrold reached a settlement with North Bend...
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KEVN
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
more955.com
South Dakota PUC approves permit to construct North Bend Wind Project
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved a siting permit for the North Bend Wind Project, a wind energy facility slated for Hyde and Hughes counties capable of generating up to 200 megawatts of energy. The action by the PUC was taken during its regular meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, in Pierre.
hubcityradio.com
SD Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley address juvenile justice
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley says he is preparing to pick up on a number of important issues after he is sworn in. He says he has seen needs in juvenile justice. A summer study committee came up with a number of juvenile justice recommendations. Jackley says...
hubcityradio.com
Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
