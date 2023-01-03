ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game

If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn State football rival to be punished after NCAA allegations

According to a statement from Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on Thursday, Harbaugh is expected to remain with Michigan football for 2023. Less than an hour later allegations surrounding Harbaugh and the program began to leak. It has been confirmed by multiple sources that the NCAA is planning to send an official notice of allegations to Michigan. The program is being accused of four Level II violations, and charging Harbaugh with a Level I violation, a severe breach of conduct that seriously undermines or...
ANN ARBOR, MI
