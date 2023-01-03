Read full article on original website
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
$500 Monthly Payments for 2 Years to Hundreds in Alexandria
Residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive $500 in monthly payments for two years as part of the Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. The payments, which do not have any restrictions on their use, will go to approximately 170 eligible residents, according an article published by WUSA9 on October 22, 2022.
King Day Oratorical Competition Students Take “A View of the Promised Land”
Provided by Prince William Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PWCAC-DST), in affiliation with the Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program on Monday, Jan. 16 at 11:00 a.m. on its YouTube channel – PWCAC-DST-MEDIA. This is a free virtual event.
Prince William County School Board Elects Jennifer Wall as Vice Chairwoman
The Prince William County School Board elected Jennifer T. Wall to a one-year term as the Vice Chairwoman of the Board, effective Jan. 4, 2023. Wall was elected in November of 2019 to represent the Gainesville Magisterial District on the School Board. Wall graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young...
Virginia Tire & Auto Holds Hiring Open House, “Cars & Careers” on Jan. 13
Julie Holmes, co-CEO of Virginia Tire & Auto announced that the company will hold a Cars & Careers hiring event on Friday, January 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Virginia Tire & Auto’s Tysons Training and Technology Center (2055 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons). The Training & Technology Center is the company’s second and newest learning facility offering both classroom and hands-on technical training for general service and all levels of technicians.
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.
Woodbridge VA- The myth you must have a place to store food, a stove, or another way to cook to be eligible for SNAP benefits left some homeless people believing they were ineligible.
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
After More Than A Decade Of Waiting, Hundreds Line Up With Hopes To Get Into Public Housing In D.C.
Rosalynn Talley arrived at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Friday with a mission in mind: to get off of the waiting list for public housing she’d been on since 2009. By noon, and much to her surprise, it had happened. “I don’t live...
Upcoming Classes and Events that Won’t Break the Bank
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The winter Leisure magazine is jam-packed with events, classes and programs for you and your children to participate in, and some for no cost at all. Read on to find out about some of the low-and-no cost events happening during the first couple months of the new year.
Economic Development Series: Future of the Region
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the Economic Development Series: Future of the Region. The event features updates from the Economic Development Directors from Prince William County, City of Manassas, and City of Manassas Park. The public is encouraged to attend. The event will be held...
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
'Unimaginable tragedy:' Children shot in Dumfries lost their mom three months ago
The Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and wounded four of her young relatives has devastated a Dumfries family already rocked by tragedy. The mother of four of the victims died just over three months ago from diabetes complications, said a family friend, calling the shooting an "unimaginable tragedy."
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
Community raises money for 8-year-old shot in Northwest
WASHINGTON - A community is coming together to support the 8-year-old victim of Tuesday night's quadruple shooting on Georgia Avenue in Northwest. According to D.C. police, two men jumped out of a silver or gray SUV at 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia and began firing at three men on the sidewalk. One of them was killed, two were injured, and an 8-year-old little boy was also shot. Authorities said the child is expected to be ok.
Taking the Lead in the Face of Change
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Leadership Prince William is a local 501(c) 3 organization whose alums include CEOs, entrepreneurs, elected officials, executives, veterans, and dozens of community leaders who shape the communities of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
