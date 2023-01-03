ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 'offensive gurus' who could be the next Panthers HC

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With the Carolina Panthers’ 2022 season coming to a close, the inevitable questions surrounding the team’s head-coaching job have begun to emerge. In fact, we might have our first beat on the search—courtesy of NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

“The turnaround has positioned [Steve] Wilks, 53, as a strong candidate for the full-time job,” noted the report, which was published on Sunday morning. “He’s well-regarded and liked within the building. However, Carolina still intends to go through a full search process that also includes other in-demand candidates. Owner David Tepper’s top priorities have been solidifying the quarterback position and the offense, so expect the Panthers to interview all of the rising offensive gurus. If Wilks is going to get the job, he’ll need to sell his plan for that side of the ball, too. Tepper also respects Wilks’ leadership traits, which is a huge part of the job.”

And if this is signaling an all-out search for the league’s top offensive minds, who are some of the people who fit that bill? Here is a list of four candidates that could make sense in this potentially broad search.

Ken Dorsey, OC, Buffalo Bills

Dorsey is intimately familiar with the Panthers franchise, as he served as the team’s quarterbacks coach between 2013 and 2017. That run, in which he was credited for some of Cam Newton’s rise, included the 2015 campaign—where Newton reeled in MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors while leading Carolina to Super Bowl 50.

Since he left Carolina, Dorsey has worked in Buffalo alongside Josh Allen—as the Bills quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator and, now, offensive coordinator. His success, as evidenced in Carolina North, and familiarity with the organization would make him an easy choice should they decide to pass on Wilks.

Shane Waldron, OC, Seattle Seahawks

There was a lot of doom and gloom in Seattle once quarterback Russell Wilson was dealt to the Denver Broncos (which has worked out . . . uhhh . . . not great for those ponies). But under the direction of Waldron, the Seahawks have put forth one of the league’s better offenses here in 2022.

This year has seen a career rejuvenation from starter Geno Smith, who has played at an extraordinarily high level given his résumé—and a lot of credit must go to Waldron for his unique scheme design. He could be an interesting option for a team hoping to possibly get similar production from the likes of Sam Darnold or, perhaps, a rookie quarterback.

Kellen Moore, OC, Dallas Cowboys

The 34-year-old Cowboys play caller has been absurdly impressive over his four years with Dallas—consistently boasting one of the top offenses in the NFL and being key in the furthering of Dak Prescott’s development.

He is a bit on the younger side, but Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has proven that should not stand in the way of teams finding talented offensive minds and handing them the keys to a franchise. He would bring a big boost to whatever quarterback is under center in 2023.

Former Colts head coach Frank Reich

Even after a rough start to the season, Reich’s firing from Indianapolis was a bit of a surprise. But that should not take away from what has been an impressive body of work under less-than-ideal circumstances.

It would certainly be a solid stability hire to bring in the recently unemployed coach, and he could be a mix of everything Tepper likes about Wilks and the offensive mind he may desire. Reich will be a hot commodity this offseason and he should get an interview with Carolina.

