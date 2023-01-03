Gusto Vs. Zenefits (2023 Comparison)

A payroll software solution is essential for every small business that wants to streamline the payroll process for its accountants or human resources (HR) department. Finding the most effective payroll software for your business, however, can be challenging because of the wide variety of solutions available. Gusto and Zenefits are two of the top cloud-based payroll and HR platforms. In this review, we’ll compare the pros and cons of Gusto vs. Zenefits to help you decide which is the best fit for your company.

Gusto Vs. Zenefits at a Glance

Gusto and Zenefits are two of the most popular payroll software and HR platforms for startups and small businesses. They are both cloud-based platforms that include popular features such as automatic payroll tax calculations, payments and filings, direct deposit options, employee time tracking, tip reporting, healthcare insurance management, garnishments support, onboarding tools and new hire reporting.

While both are outstanding cloud-based HR software options, our research indicates that Gusto is a stronger payroll solution while Zenefits is a better HR solution. Gusto offers full-service single-state payroll including W-2s and 1099s on all its plans, but has limited HR features on its basic plan. Zenefits, on the other hand, shines with robust HR features on all of its plans yet only offers payroll as an add-on package.

How Gusto and Zenefits Stack Up

Gusto Zenefits

Pricing Starts at $40 per month plus $6 per employee Starts at $8 per month, per employee

Free Trial No Yes

Employee Payment Options Paper checks, direct deposit and check cards Paper checks and direct deposit

Time Tracking Not included in basic plan Available on all plans

Employee Scheduling Via third-party app Available on all plans

Healthcare Coverage Available in 38 states Available in all 50 states

Employee Benefits Medical, dental, vision, health savings account (HSA), Flexible spending account (FSA), commuter, 401(k), life, disability, workers' compensation, college saving plans and dependent care Medical, dental, vision, HSA FSA, commuter, 401(k), life, disability and supplemental benefits

Full-service Single-state Payroll, Including W-2s and 1099s Available on all plans Paid add-on

Payroll is where Gusto shines. Gusto offers full-service single-state payroll, including W-2s and 1099s unlimited pay runs in all its plans. Zenefits plans do not include payment processing tools. Zenefits customers who want to use its payroll services must purchase the payroll package at an additional $6 per month, per employee.

Gusto also allows companies to pay employees through pay cards as well as access their paychecks before payday. Zenefits does not offer either of these features. However, if your main need is HR features, such as time tracking and employee scheduling, Zenefits is a better choice for you as all its plans include similar robust HR features.

Gusto focuses on small businesses by providing the best value for companies with 100 employees or less. Zenefits emphasis on advanced benefits and HR tools makes it accessible to both small and large companies. It is also easily scalable making it a great choice for growing businesses.

Bottom Line

Both Gusto and Zenefits are top-notch HR and payroll software platforms. Gusto is best for new small businesses with fewer than 100 employees while Zenefits is a better option for growing businesses needing robust HR management tools in addition to payroll services.

