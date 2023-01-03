Read full article on original website
DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one
While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine is putting the finishing touches on the last one. So far this week, the governor has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed one. DeWine rejected HB 286, sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati. The bill would have […] The post DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Secretary Of State Gives Lawmakers Four Months To Consider Legal Marijuana Initiative Ahead Of Possible Ballot Placement
Ohio’s secretary of state has formally resubmitted an activist-led marijuana legalization petition to the legislature, giving lawmakers four months to consider the reform. If they don’t act, advocates could then collect additional signatures to place the issue on the November ballot for voters to decide on. Secretary of...
'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
New laws to take effect in Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed numerous bills into law.
Ohio Governor Signs Bill Letting Cities Grant Mass Marijuana Expungements, Among Other Reforms
The governor of Ohio has signed a major criminal justice reform bill that will let cities facilitate mass expungements for people with certain drug-related convictions, including marijuana possession of up to 200 grams, while also protecting people from getting criminal records for possessing cannabis paraphernalia. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed...
Legal clock starts ticking again on potential Ohio recreational marijuana ballot measure
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November. Starting Tuesday, the Ohio legislature will have four months to consider a recreational marijuana proposal submitted by a group of marijuana businesses. The group, called the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, submitted the measure through what’s called an initiated statute, the legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.
Householder redux in the Ohio Statehouse? Jim Jordan as U.S. House Speaker? Welcome to 2023 Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hours before the vote for Ohio House Speaker, while drama also played out in the U.S. Congress in Washington, Ohio Democrats banded with Republicans to pick Rep. Jason Stephens as their leader. We’re talking about the speaker drama on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor...
Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'
OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
In surprise upset, 'moderate' Jason Stephens takes Ohio House Speaker position
Moderately conservative Republican Jason Stephens snatched the coveted Ohio House Speaker job Tuesday from a far-right lawmaker who was already elected speaker in a non-official party vote.
Governor DeWine Signs BFA-Backed SB 185 to Protect Second Amendment Rights During Emergencies
On January 3, 2023, Governor DeWine signed SB 16, a bill into which SB 185 was amended in the waning hours of the 134th General Assembly. Sponsored by Senator Tim Schaffer, SB 185 prevents state and local governments from infringing on Second Amendment rights and key hunting, fishing, and trapping activities during declared emergencies. It is the most powerful and comprehensive emergency powers legislation of its kind in the United States.
Sweeping criminal justice law changes OK’d by Ohio governor
Sweeping criminal justice legislation signed Tuesday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will allow police to stop people solely for holding a cellphone while driving, with certain exceptions.
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough
Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
ODH encouraging Ohioans to get updated COVID-19 booster
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their updated COVID-19 booster. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH director, said although cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have not reached levels seen over the past two winters, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying each week from the virus.
Breakdown: Can someone live on Ohio’s new minimum wage?
Here is a breakdown of the average monthly costs for a an Ohio resident.
Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing
Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Study: Ohio childhood asthma cases attributable to gas stoves
In Ohio, researchers found that the state could avoid nearly 10 percent of childhood asthma if gas stoves were not present in homes.
