Ohio State

DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one

While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine is putting the finishing touches on the last one. So far this week, the governor has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed one. DeWine rejected HB 286, sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati. The bill would have […] The post DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Secretary Of State Gives Lawmakers Four Months To Consider Legal Marijuana Initiative Ahead Of Possible Ballot Placement

Ohio’s secretary of state has formally resubmitted an activist-led marijuana legalization petition to the legislature, giving lawmakers four months to consider the reform. If they don’t act, advocates could then collect additional signatures to place the issue on the November ballot for voters to decide on. Secretary of...
'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
'Swatting' now a felony under Ohio governor's new law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that aims to deter swatting: an all-too-common crime that is tying up police resources. According to WCPO News, DeWine signed House Bill 462 on Monday, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony in Ohio is six months, but offenders can be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.
Legal clock starts ticking again on potential Ohio recreational marijuana ballot measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November. Starting Tuesday, the Ohio legislature will have four months to consider a recreational marijuana proposal submitted by a group of marijuana businesses. The group, called the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, submitted the measure through what’s called an initiated statute, the legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.
Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'

OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
Governor DeWine Signs BFA-Backed SB 185 to Protect Second Amendment Rights During Emergencies

On January 3, 2023, Governor DeWine signed SB 16, a bill into which SB 185 was amended in the waning hours of the 134th General Assembly. Sponsored by Senator Tim Schaffer, SB 185 prevents state and local governments from infringing on Second Amendment rights and key hunting, fishing, and trapping activities during declared emergencies. It is the most powerful and comprehensive emergency powers legislation of its kind in the United States.
DeWine signs bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a piece of legislation on Tuesday that, in part, will make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio. Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
ODH encouraging Ohioans to get updated COVID-19 booster

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their updated COVID-19 booster. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH director, said although cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have not reached levels seen over the past two winters, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying each week from the virus.
Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing

Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
