Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371. Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit. "It was on top...
wtva.com
Storm damaged roof at Union County church
MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Cleanup continues after an EF-1 tornado swept through western Union County Tuesday morning. The storm damaged several homes. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. It also damaged the Enterprise Church of Christ. The church will have to replace its roof. Preacher Jay Tidwell said it...
wtva.com
Storm damaged woman's house in Golden
GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A storm seriously damaged a woman's house Tuesday morning in Tishomingo County. The storm ripped off part of Elizabeth Bethune’s roof. Her grandson Paul Storment rushed to her house in Golden. "Someone called me and told me that my grandmother's had been hit,” he said....
wtva.com
Tupelo Receives upgrade to city lights
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The nights are now brighter in the city of Tupelo. The city is getting an upgrade that will be very noticeable in the weeks to come and you might have already noticed. The city of Tupelo is now getting LED street lights, which will allow people...
wtva.com
911 dispatchers desperately needed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A widespread worker shortage across the country is affecting several different fields. But, there is one you don't want to be strapped for employees: 911 dispatchers. The two biggest issues are capability and money. It sounds simple, but for this job it's more complex than that.
wtva.com
Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
wtva.com
Columbus city council approves police chief's plan for restructuring within department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Chief Joseph Daughtry attended the city council's first executive session of the year and presented his plan to make some changes within the department while staying within his allotted budget. Chief Daughtry confirmed that the plan to restructure and reorganize unspecified positions within the department is...
wtva.com
No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
wtva.com
Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
wtva.com
Shannon man arrested for April murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
wtva.com
Burglary suspects arrested in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested three juveniles and an adult following a string of burglaries in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the string of burglaries and attempted burglaries began on Dec. 29 in the northeast part of the city. The burglars targeted houses and vehicles. The unnamed...
wtva.com
Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
wtva.com
Local high school coach, player reacts to Damar Hamlin in critical condition
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Head coach Chad Collums and upcoming senior Barker O'Brian both agreed that the injury to Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was hard to watch. "Yeah, it-it was a very, scary situation," Collums said. On January 2, 2023, midway through the first quarter of a Monday Night Football...
Comments / 0