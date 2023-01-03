ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

westportjournal.com

Three-day Martin Luther King Jr. tribute set next week

WESTPORT — The life and legacy of civil-rights giant Martin Luther King Jr. will be commemorated by the Westport community with a three-part celebration next week. The featured guest and keynote speaker is Junauda Petrus, a writer, playwright, filmmaker and performance artist. The local King tribute, observed for a...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

RTM’s Saugatuck rezoning meeting canceled by capacity problem

WESTPORT — Thursday night’s online meeting to discuss a petition challenging the rezoning of Saugatuck ran into serious technical difficulties. The Zoom meeting of the Representative Town Meeting’s Planning and Zoning and Transit committees had a limit of 100 attendees. That limit was quickly reached. Those who...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Marooned motorboat hauled away: State Police seek owner

WESTPORT — The motorboat illegally dumped in the median of Interstate 95 Exit 17 southbound has been hauled away. The State Police removed the 21-foot Sea Ray 200 on Thursday morning, after an inquiry from the Westport Journal. “Troop G responded and had the boat removed from the roadside...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Applications open for RTM vacancy in District 6

WESTPORT — Registered voters in District 6 of the Representative Town Meeting are eligible to apply for appointment to a vacant seat on the legislative body. The vacancy, created by the recent death of member Cathy Talmadge, has a term that expires Nov. 21, just after the next municipal election.
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Finance members warn inflation will cause budget/tax hikes

WESTPORT — As planning for the 2023-24 budget gets underway, Board of Finance members Wednesday outlined expectations for spending plans expected to require higher taxes because of inflationary pressures. “We’re going to have increases of 4 to 8 percent — 4 percent at least,” said board member Sheri Gordon...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Hit-and-run driver was DUI

WESTPORT — A local woman, charged with responsibility for a hit-and-run accident on Wilton Road, also was driving while impaired, police said. Ilana Whitestone, 48, of Westport, was charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane in connection with the Dec. 29 accident.
WESTPORT, CT

