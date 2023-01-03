Read full article on original website
New director of Westport’s senior center hired from Weston
WESTPORT — The new director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities has been hired from a similar post in Weston. Wendy Petty, who has served 11 years as director of the Weston Senior Activities Center, will take the Westport post on Feb. 1, replacing Sue Pfister, the longtime director who retired at the end of last year.
westportjournal.com
Finance members warn inflation will cause budget/tax hikes
WESTPORT — As planning for the 2023-24 budget gets underway, Board of Finance members Wednesday outlined expectations for spending plans expected to require higher taxes because of inflationary pressures. “We’re going to have increases of 4 to 8 percent — 4 percent at least,” said board member Sheri Gordon...
westportjournal.com
RTM’s Saugatuck rezoning meeting canceled by capacity problem
WESTPORT — Thursday night’s online meeting to discuss a petition challenging the rezoning of Saugatuck ran into serious technical difficulties. The Zoom meeting of the Representative Town Meeting’s Planning and Zoning and Transit committees had a limit of 100 attendees. That limit was quickly reached. Those who...
westportjournal.com
Three-day Martin Luther King Jr. tribute set next week
WESTPORT — The life and legacy of civil-rights giant Martin Luther King Jr. will be commemorated by the Westport community with a three-part celebration next week. The featured guest and keynote speaker is Junauda Petrus, a writer, playwright, filmmaker and performance artist. The local King tribute, observed for a...
westportjournal.com
Applications open for RTM vacancy in District 6
WESTPORT — Registered voters in District 6 of the Representative Town Meeting are eligible to apply for appointment to a vacant seat on the legislative body. The vacancy, created by the recent death of member Cathy Talmadge, has a term that expires Nov. 21, just after the next municipal election.
westportjournal.com
Racist graffiti scrawled on Riverwalk
WESTPORT — Racist graffiti, scrawled on the Riverwalk along the Saugatuck River, is being investigated by police. “Go back to Africa” was one of the racist tags scratched into the walkway, Police Chief Foti Koskinas revealed at the Thursday morning meeting of TEAM Westport, the town’s multi-cultural advocacy committee.
westportjournal.com
Wreckers beat Darien
DARIEN — The Staples High girls’ basketball team spread out the scoring and played well defensively en route to its first victory of the season, a 37-27 victory at Darien on Tuesday. The Wreckers led 9-7 after the first quarter and built a 21-13 halftime lead. The Blue...
westportjournal.com
Marooned motorboat hauled away: State Police seek owner
WESTPORT — The motorboat illegally dumped in the median of Interstate 95 Exit 17 southbound has been hauled away. The State Police removed the 21-foot Sea Ray 200 on Thursday morning, after an inquiry from the Westport Journal. “Troop G responded and had the boat removed from the roadside...
westportjournal.com
Police: Hit-and-run driver was DUI
WESTPORT — A local woman, charged with responsibility for a hit-and-run accident on Wilton Road, also was driving while impaired, police said. Ilana Whitestone, 48, of Westport, was charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane in connection with the Dec. 29 accident.
westportjournal.com
Westport man pleads guilty to filing false tax returns on nearly $1.5M
WESTPORT — A 64-year-old Westport man, founder of a local financial services firm, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to filing false tax returns on nearly $1.5 million. Thomas Pacilio waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return at...
