WESTPORT — The new director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities has been hired from a similar post in Weston. Wendy Petty, who has served 11 years as director of the Weston Senior Activities Center, will take the Westport post on Feb. 1, replacing Sue Pfister, the longtime director who retired at the end of last year.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO