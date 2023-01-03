“New Moon,” one of this year’s shortlisted films eligible for Best Animated Short at the Oscars, is the imaginative, surrealist journey of young Jay Jay and his mother Edie. Their inner city dreams are illuminated by the New Moon accompanied by the magic of Aretha Franklin playing on a summer’s eve on a transistor radio in their West Philadelphia backyard. Watch an exclusive new trailer above. The short film has been adapted from Emmy winner Colman Domingo‘s play titled “A Boy and His Soul.” It is dedicated to Black mothers and sons and the love and inspiration that keeps them inspired...

13 MINUTES AGO