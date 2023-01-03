Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Popcaan Releases New Song ‘We Caa Done’ Feat. Drake — Watch
It was December of 2018 when Drake announced that Popcaan had signed to OVO Sound, joining a roster that boasts PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, Majid Jordan and more. Since then, he’s put out the Vanquish mixtape in 2019 and the Fixtape album in 2020. Up next for him is his Great...
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA YoungBoy Releases New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ with No Features — Stream
Last year, NBA YoungBoy ran up those colossal streaming numbers with a whopping eight bodies of work. The most recent was just a few weeks ago before Christmas when he dropped Lost Files but that isn’t stopping him opening 2023 with a bang. For the first New Music Friday...
hiphop-n-more.com
The Weeknd Releases ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Music Video: Watch
A few days ago, The Weeknd announced that he will be releasing the music video ‘Is There Someone Else?’ on the 1 year anniversary of his Dawn FM album. Right on time, the super star has released the visual treatment for the standout off his 5th studio album. Watch the steamy and cinematic video below which co-stars Mackenzee Wilson and is directed by Cliqua.
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Kodak Black – ‘Kodak The Boss’
Early in the fall, Kodak Black dropped his Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 album which contained very few features across the 19 tracks. The intro to the album was a song called ‘Kodak The Boss’ produced by DR ZEUZ and tonight, the Florida rapper drops off the music video for it.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
hiphop-n-more.com
Quavo Releases New Song & Video ‘WITHOUT YOU’ Dedicated To Takeoff — Watch
It feels like Hip-Hop can’t escape the untimely deaths of its artists, especially as of late. On New Years Day, Gangsta Boo passed away and last year, PnB Rock and Coolio passed away and of course, Takeoff was tragically shot dead in Houston. Quavo penned a letter to his...
Exclusive ‘New Moon’ trailer: Animated short film from Colman and Raul Domingo contends for Oscar [WATCH]
“New Moon,” one of this year’s shortlisted films eligible for Best Animated Short at the Oscars, is the imaginative, surrealist journey of young Jay Jay and his mother Edie. Their inner city dreams are illuminated by the New Moon accompanied by the magic of Aretha Franklin playing on a summer’s eve on a transistor radio in their West Philadelphia backyard. Watch an exclusive new trailer above. The short film has been adapted from Emmy winner Colman Domingo‘s play titled “A Boy and His Soul.” It is dedicated to Black mothers and sons and the love and inspiration that keeps them inspired...
hiphop-n-more.com
Theophilus London Has Been Found; He Is “Safe & Well”
Theophilus London has been found, after being reported missing since July. London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday night, sharing a photo of the artist and reporting that he had been found. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy,” He said. “Thank you all.”
Comments / 0