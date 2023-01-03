ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster

AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
AVON, IN
WLFI.com

New Lafayette fire engine gets welcome ceremony

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Firehouse number eight has some brand-new wheels. Thursday morning the new Engine 8 had its welcome home ceremony. These new engines are safer for firefighters and more efficient. New engine 8 has tire chains so getting to calls in bad weather is easier as well as airbags and traction control like in your car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

3 teens killed in first few days of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Waste Management giving Avon residents option to drop off trash

AVON, Ind. — A central Indiana trash company is working to relieve some customer frustration. 13News reported earlier this week that residents of Hendricks County say their garbage has been piling up for weeks. Now, Waste Management is offering Avon customers a new option. The company said Avon residents...
AVON, IN
FOX59

Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nhschiefadvocate.org

Community Crisis: How the Human Spirit Bounces Back

DELPHI, INDIANA- The Community of Delphi has awaited answers to lingering questions that have spanned over years. The impact that this famous case has left on the people of Delphi, Indiana is detrimental. An arrest has recently been made in the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. Since...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

House explosion kills one, investigators blame homemade fireworks

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One Lafayette man is dead after a house explosion near Columbian Park Friday afternoon. Investigators said they discovered he was likely making fireworks when the house exploded. Lafayette Police said in a news release they will release the man's name and age at a later...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Broad Ripple porch pirate discovers poopy package

BROAD RIPPLE — We know package thieves like to strike around the holidays, but some neighbors who live at The Reserve At Broad Ripple took action after catching the same person stealing packages on Ring Doorbell Cameras multiple times. Alexo Cazares has lived at the condominiums for years. He...
WLFI.com

Arsonists strike again on Olympia Drive businesses

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An enclosed trailer was destroyed by fire early Monday, according to police records. The blaze marks the most recent case in a string of arsons targeting business along Olympia Drive. A trash truck driver noticed the fire at about 4 a.m. and called 911, Lt....
WLFI.com

Benchmark Family Services reaching out to community for foster parents

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A regional therapeutic foster care service is needing more foster parents and has decided to reach out to the community by putting together two exciting things... Food and Friday!. Benchmark Family services located in Crawfordsville is in urgent need of more foster parents to fulfill...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Carmel couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby

Nick and Stephanie Stancombe of Carmel welcomed their son, Granger Ray, into the world at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1. He was the second baby born in 2023 at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, approximately 10 minutes after an Indianapolis family welcomed a baby boy by emergency c-section. Granger weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His birth came after the loss of his big sister, Gwendolyn Rae. She died in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at 13 months old. While Granger’s parents still feel the pain of the loss, they are celebrating the birth of their healthy boy. (Photo courtesy of Community Health Network)
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday

The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton …. Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Legislative Session Preview: Rep. Sheila Klinker

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Indiana State Representative Sheila Klinker, whose district includes nearly all of Lafayette, sat down with News 18's Jeff Smith to discuss Indiana's upcoming legislative session. The spring session begins Monday, January 9, at 1:30 p.m. Both the House and the Senate will reconvene at that...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy