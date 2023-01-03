Read full article on original website
IACS again offers free pet adoptions as dozens of animals come into shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is sounding the alarm again as the shelter overflows with pets in need of adoption. The shelter said in a Facebook post it has taken in 76 animals in the last four days. Currently, there are over 110 pets at IACS looking for a home.
'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster
AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
lovemeow.com
Cat Raised a Litter of Six and One Bonus Kitten, Now It's Her Turn to Be Someone's Baby
A cat raised a litter of six and one bonus kitten. Now, it's her turn to be someone's baby. Fern the cat was turned into IndyHumane, an animal shelter in Indianapolis, IN, along with her litter of six. She was a wonderful mother from the start, catering to her kittens' every whim.
WLFI.com
New Lafayette fire engine gets welcome ceremony
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Firehouse number eight has some brand-new wheels. Thursday morning the new Engine 8 had its welcome home ceremony. These new engines are safer for firefighters and more efficient. New engine 8 has tire chains so getting to calls in bad weather is easier as well as airbags and traction control like in your car.
3 teens killed in first few days of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at […]
Operation Cat Poop: How an Indianapolis woman is getting back at porch pirates
A Rivoli Park resident, with the help of her pet cat Shadow, came up with a solution to recent package thefts in her neighborhood.
Waste Management giving Avon residents option to drop off trash
AVON, Ind. — A central Indiana trash company is working to relieve some customer frustration. 13News reported earlier this week that residents of Hendricks County say their garbage has been piling up for weeks. Now, Waste Management is offering Avon customers a new option. The company said Avon residents...
Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
nhschiefadvocate.org
Community Crisis: How the Human Spirit Bounces Back
DELPHI, INDIANA- The Community of Delphi has awaited answers to lingering questions that have spanned over years. The impact that this famous case has left on the people of Delphi, Indiana is detrimental. An arrest has recently been made in the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. Since...
WLFI.com
House explosion kills one, investigators blame homemade fireworks
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One Lafayette man is dead after a house explosion near Columbian Park Friday afternoon. Investigators said they discovered he was likely making fireworks when the house exploded. Lafayette Police said in a news release they will release the man's name and age at a later...
wrtv.com
Broad Ripple porch pirate discovers poopy package
BROAD RIPPLE — We know package thieves like to strike around the holidays, but some neighbors who live at The Reserve At Broad Ripple took action after catching the same person stealing packages on Ring Doorbell Cameras multiple times. Alexo Cazares has lived at the condominiums for years. He...
WLFI.com
Arsonists strike again on Olympia Drive businesses
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An enclosed trailer was destroyed by fire early Monday, according to police records. The blaze marks the most recent case in a string of arsons targeting business along Olympia Drive. A trash truck driver noticed the fire at about 4 a.m. and called 911, Lt....
Man dies in Lafayette home explosion while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators believed the man was producing fireworks […]
WLFI.com
Benchmark Family Services reaching out to community for foster parents
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A regional therapeutic foster care service is needing more foster parents and has decided to reach out to the community by putting together two exciting things... Food and Friday!. Benchmark Family services located in Crawfordsville is in urgent need of more foster parents to fulfill...
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Carmel couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
Nick and Stephanie Stancombe of Carmel welcomed their son, Granger Ray, into the world at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1. He was the second baby born in 2023 at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, approximately 10 minutes after an Indianapolis family welcomed a baby boy by emergency c-section. Granger weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His birth came after the loss of his big sister, Gwendolyn Rae. She died in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at 13 months old. While Granger’s parents still feel the pain of the loss, they are celebrating the birth of their healthy boy. (Photo courtesy of Community Health Network)
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Fox 59
Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday
The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton …. Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall...
WLFI.com
Indiana Legislative Session Preview: Rep. Sheila Klinker
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Indiana State Representative Sheila Klinker, whose district includes nearly all of Lafayette, sat down with News 18's Jeff Smith to discuss Indiana's upcoming legislative session. The spring session begins Monday, January 9, at 1:30 p.m. Both the House and the Senate will reconvene at that...
