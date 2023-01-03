Read full article on original website
Yuma home severely damaged in fire
A carport attached to a Yuma home caught fire Wednesday evening, but luckily all four adults and two kids along with 10 pets made it out okay. The post Yuma home severely damaged in fire appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week
PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
calexicochronicle.com
Downtown Façade Program Accepting Applications
EL CENTRO – The city of El Centro is now accepting applications for the second round of its downtown façade improvement program. This time around, applicants must have a business that fronts Main Street between Fourth and Eighth streets to be eligible. The city anticipates funding the improvement...
thedesertreview.com
The Beat, December 16 - January 2
CALEXICO — A be on the look-out was dispatched to all valley units Friday, December 16 in regards to a said suspect causing an alleged officer safety incident. The subject in question was described as a Hispanic male adult standing 5’9 and last seen with a 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol. No further incident information was available.
Calexico on demand launches Monday
The city of Calexico will now have accessible car rides for the community. The post Calexico on demand launches Monday appeared first on KYMA.
New Imperial County sheriff sworn in
The 13th Imperial County Sheriff was sworn in today. The post New Imperial County sheriff sworn in appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
The Blue Angels are back in Imperial County
The Blue Angels arrived this morning in Imperial County and many residents were able to see the smoke in the sky. The post The Blue Angels are back in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
hstoday.us
OIG Delivers Verdict on El Centro and San Diego Facilities Following Inspections
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has found that El Centro and San Diego facilities generally met U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) standards but struggled with prolonged detention and data integrity. In March 2022, OIG conducted unannounced inspections of four CBP facilities in the El Centro and San Diego...
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them. The post 13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
Food poverty rates plague Yuma
Recent data from last year shows Yuma County's poverty rate at more than 17 percent. The post Food poverty rates plague Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Unearthing Memories of Thomas Meyer at MCAS Yuma
With the beginning of a New Year, a former Yuma family has found a new sense of closure. This Fall, KAWC met a family with a story tinged in tragedy. During an intimate event at MCAS-Yuma on Halloween, The Meyer family unearthed a treasure trove of memories, left buried in honor of Thomas Meyer.
Man found with gun who shot at two victims
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) found a man recklessly waving a handgun and shot at two victims at separate locations around South 4th Ave. and West 20th St. this morning. The post Man found with gun who shot at two victims appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing
In developing news, Yuma resident Kevin Robertson was sitting at Carver Park when he heard shots fired during an attempted homicide and says he heard the whole incident unfold. The post Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours
YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
San Diego Channel
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
70-year-old woman missing since Monday
Relatives of another missing woman are trying to find her whereabouts. 70-year-old Beth Krynder went missing Monday. The post 70-year-old woman missing since Monday appeared first on KYMA.
