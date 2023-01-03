ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

KYMA News 11

Yuma home severely damaged in fire

A carport attached to a Yuma home caught fire Wednesday evening, but luckily all four adults and two kids along with 10 pets made it out okay. The post Yuma home severely damaged in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week

PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Downtown Façade Program Accepting Applications

EL CENTRO – The city of El Centro is now accepting applications for the second round of its downtown façade improvement program. This time around, applicants must have a business that fronts Main Street between Fourth and Eighth streets to be eligible. The city anticipates funding the improvement...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

The Beat, December 16 - January 2

CALEXICO — A be on the look-out was dispatched to all valley units Friday, December 16 in regards to a said suspect causing an alleged officer safety incident. The subject in question was described as a Hispanic male adult standing 5’9 and last seen with a 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol. No further incident information was available.
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
YUMA, AZ
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kawc.org

Unearthing Memories of Thomas Meyer at MCAS Yuma

With the beginning of a New Year, a former Yuma family has found a new sense of closure. This Fall, KAWC met a family with a story tinged in tragedy. During an intimate event at MCAS-Yuma on Halloween, The Meyer family unearthed a treasure trove of memories, left buried in honor of Thomas Meyer.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Man found with gun who shot at two victims

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) found a man recklessly waving a handgun and shot at two victims at separate locations around South 4th Ave. and West 20th St. this morning. The post Man found with gun who shot at two victims appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours

YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
YUMA, AZ
San Diego Channel

Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

