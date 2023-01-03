ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
The List

What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years

Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
OK! Magazine

Diane Sawyer 'Feels Terrible' She Never Made Amends With Barbara Walters Before Her Death, Shares Source

Diane Sawyer regrets letting workplace drama get in the way of what could have been a great friendship with the late Barbara Walters. According to an insider, the 20/20 star was devastated to hear of Walters' passing on Friday, December 30, especially since the two never made amends after years of giving each other the cold shoulder."Diane feels terrible about how she feuded with Barbara when both were at ABC News," the source spilled to Radar. "There was a lot of backstabbing and name-calling between them."The insider noted that Sawyer, 77, had always wanted to sit down and hash thing...
Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’

The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
StyleCaster

How Did Barbara Walters Die? She Had Been in ‘Declining Health For Several Years’

If you watched her everyday on shows like TODAY, The View and 20/20, you may have questions over how Barbara Walters died and what caused her death after a 60-plus-year-long career as one of the world’s famous broadcast journalists. Walters, whose full name was Barbara Jill Walters, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1929. She joined the TODAY show in 1961 as a writer and researcher before later becoming a correspondent. She made history in 1974 after she became TODAY‘s first female-co-host and the first female co-host of a major news program in the United States. Walters left TODAY...
WBAY Green Bay

Action 2 News anchors remember Barbara Walters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People across the globe remember Barbara Walters, the newsmakers and celebrities she sat down with, plus the truths she uncovered. That includes the Action 2 News team. “She’s synonymous with journalism. Barbara Walters is a journalist,” anchor Cami Rapson reflected. Anchor Kathryn Bracho...
iheart.com

“The View” Will Pay Tribute To Barbara Walters Today

“The View” is back from its holiday break today and will spend the show focusing on its creator Barbara Walters. The show announced the tribute on Instagram yesterday with a photo of Walters and the caption “#TheView was her idea, her passion, her show. Tuesday morning, join us...
ETOnline.com

Barbara Walters Dead at 93: Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric and More Stars React

Barbara Walters is being remembered by many celebs after her death. After ABC News announced Walter's death at her New York City home on Friday, stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the trailblazing TV journalist. "Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer [sic]," former The...
Us Weekly

Barbara Walters Honored on ‘The View’ 4 Days After Her Death: ‘She Was the Original Role Model for Everybody Else’

Forever in our hearts. The View cohosts paid tribute to long-time host and creator of the show Barbara Walters in the first episode following her death on Friday, December 30. "Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters and today we are remembering our friend and colleague — […]
Marconews.com

Al Roker returns to 'Today' show 2 months after health scare: Watch the emotional reunion

More than two months after he stepped away from the "Today" show while dealing with health complications, Al Roker is back on air. "It is a really special Friday morning here because – and I'm sorry, the tears are already flowing – Al Roker is back," anchor Savannah Guthrie said as Roker, 68, walked to the desk to hug Guthrie and anchor Hoda Kotb.

