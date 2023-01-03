ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

floridapolitics.com

NextGeneration TradeWinds expansion: An upscale investment

The TradeWinds team has taken time to engage with the people of St. Pete Beach, and talk to the residents, business owners, and community leaders. The TradeWinds goes back to the 1960s when it began as a modest collection of bungalows and smaller buildings. Today, TradeWinds has become synonymous with...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete firm Spoor Bunch Franz merges, expands

St. Petersburg-based firm Spoor Bunch Franz (SBF), one of the area’s most prominent accounting practices, has expanded its relationship with Westbay CPAs through a new merger. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, known for its specialization in forensic accounting and business valuations, took effect Jan. 1. Through the merger, SBF...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FWC: Red tide detected in 4 Tampa Bay-area counties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Samples of red tide were detected in four counties within the Tampa Bay area, according to a report on Friday from the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Different levels of red tide concentrations were found in waters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Pinellas,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

El Cap Restaurant under new (co) ownership

The restaurant group that operates Trophy Fish, Mandarin Hide and other St. Petersburg establishments has purchased half-interest in El Cap, the neighborhood bar and hamburger grill that’s been a fixture at 3500 4th Street N. since 1958. Seed & Feed Hospitality bought out Tara Mattiaci, who inherited half of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why Clearwater officials publicly fired their city manager

Strategic planning issues, insufficient communication and the unauthorized purchase of a $2.1 million sound system are just a few reasons why the Clearwater City Council voted to fire its city manager. Mayor Frank Hibbard relayed those and a long list of other reasons for City Manager Jon Jennings’ termination during...
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
TAMPA, FL
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project

A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
727area.com

Best Bloody Marys from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

While anyone who's had a hangover will be quick to tell you that they're not something to celebrate, who doesn't want an excuse to go out with friends and sip on some good drinks? Bloody Marys are a classic hair-of-the-dog hangover "cure," but unfortunately, it can be hard to come by an outstanding one.
CLEARWATER, FL

