ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lovie Smith says Texans picking early is what will help, not specifically the No. 1 overall pick

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aE5NY_0k2JKLce00

Houston Texans fans may be rooting for the No. 1 overall pick in Week 18, but coach Lovie Smith is rooting for a win.

Unless the 3-13 Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 — a dicey proposition given Minnesota needs to win to keep their dreams of earning home-field advantage alive — a Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts would assuredly concede the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Bears.

Smith met with reporters and emphasized his commitment to winning the game, and that picking high is what matters, not specifically having the first pick in a draft.

“I think it’s easy to answer that question,” said Smith. “Where are we right now, you say the No. 1 overall pick can help? Is that what you said? Yeah. How about the No. 2 overall, can that help? Yeah. No. 3, there’s a lot of picks that can help. That’s how I look at that. We know the picks that we have coming in, we’re going to add a lot of good football players.”

Although there is the allure of picking No. 1 overall in a draft, doing so has not warranted generational talent for Houston. Quarterback David Carr (2002), defensive end Mario Williams (2006), and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (2014) hardly lived up to the expectations that come with being the first overall pick.

Meanwhile receiver Andre Johnson (2003) and defensive end J.J. Watt (2011) were taking No. 3 and No. 11 overall and were the faces of the franchise. Johnson is already in the club’s Ring of Honor, and Watt earned three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

“As you look at history a little bit too on whether you get the first or second pick, third, you never really know how they all are going to turn out,” Smith said. “I think eventually it helps your ball club when you can get some of those top guys. I think if you’re picking early you’re going to get some top players. I think it’s safe to say we’re going to get some impact players that will help us. We understand what position we’re in right now.”

Houston plays the Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had lots of creative jokes about a neutral site for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game

With the NFL’s AFC playoff contingency plan finalized after Damar Hamlin’s collapse from cardiac arrest led to a cancelling of a vital Bills-Bengals primetime game, the main segment may well still come into play in a few weeks. That is, if the rival Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet for the AFC title, the matchup will take place at an undisclosed neutral site.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Would reuniting Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins be a wise investment?

The NFL offseason has begun for the 18 teams that did not qualify for the postseason. With that, the rumor mill has started up and reports are saying that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is available via trade. The connection to the Cleveland Browns is obvious they need more talent at the position and Hopkins has a past relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were in Houston.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zac Taylor provides injury update on RG Alex Cappa heading into playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals sound like a team that won’t have starting right guard Alex Cappa for at least one week. Speaking with reporters on the Monday after the Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said it would be tough for Cappa to make it back for Sunday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Ravens, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame to host former commit, USC WR

When Marcus Freeman was first named Notre Dame head coach in December of 2021, he mentioned a couple of times that he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice. That was in reference to him choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame as a recruit. Now a former Notre Dame target and commitment has a chance to “not make the same mistake twice” too.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Was Panthers' interest in Sean Payton rebuffed by Saints?

If you want Sean Payton, you’ll have to go through the New Orleans Saints. And it seems as though the Carolina Panthers could not go through the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Houston Texans were granted permission to speak with Payton about their head-coaching job. That made Houston the third team to have received the “blessing,” with the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos already getting the thumbs up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy