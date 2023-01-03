ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Has No Regrets Starting Carson Wentz vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders' season ended on Sunday as they lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10, which meant a Green Bay win over the Minnesota Vikings would eliminate their playoff hopes...and that's precisely what happened. Had the Commanders managed to defeat Cleveland, a Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys would...
WASHINGTON, DC
stpetecatalyst.com

Rowdies to kick off 2023 at home

January 5, 2023 - The USL Championship revealed the home openers for the league’s 24 clubs Wednesday, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies will open the 2023 season at Al Lang Stadium. The match takes place Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. against the Indy Eleven. The Rowdies hosted Indy in last year’s opener and walked away with a 2-0 win. Tampa Bay will face the Eastern Conference foe in Indianapolis later in the season as part of the USL’s new 34-match balanced schedule format.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

