Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Cowboys at Commanders: What's At Stake for Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz & Washington?
The Cowboys' Week 18 plan is obvious. But for Washington? The purpose, the goals and the potential aftershock of Sunday is foggy.
Commanders to start Sam Howell vs. Cowboys; Carson Wentz benched again
The Washington Commanders are benching quarterback Carson Wentz once again. The team will start fifth-round quarterback Sam Howell against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and utilize Taylor Heinicke at backup, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday. The decision gives Washington a chance to evaluate the young quarterback before...
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
Yardbarker
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Has No Regrets Starting Carson Wentz vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders' season ended on Sunday as they lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10, which meant a Green Bay win over the Minnesota Vikings would eliminate their playoff hopes...and that's precisely what happened. Had the Commanders managed to defeat Cleveland, a Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys would...
TCU 'not just a Cinderella story' says David Pollack
Former Dawg and current ESPN College Football analyst David Pollack joined Dukes & Bell live from LA to talk about the national championship game between UGA and TCU and why UGA can’t take TCU lightly on Monday night.
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Saints
With the Carolina Panthers set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, all eyes will be on this final matchup of the season for both teams. Ahead of this Panthers-Saints game, we will be making our Panthers Week 18 predictions. The Carolina Panthers 2022 campaign has not...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rowdies to kick off 2023 at home
January 5, 2023 - The USL Championship revealed the home openers for the league’s 24 clubs Wednesday, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies will open the 2023 season at Al Lang Stadium. The match takes place Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. against the Indy Eleven. The Rowdies hosted Indy in last year’s opener and walked away with a 2-0 win. Tampa Bay will face the Eastern Conference foe in Indianapolis later in the season as part of the USL’s new 34-match balanced schedule format.
Tampa Bay regarded as 'logical' destination for Sean Payton in 2023
Could Sean Payton and Tom Brady team up with the Buccaneers?
Comments / 0