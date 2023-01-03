ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans fall back to No. 32 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It was fun while it lasted.

The Houston Texans had been convincing the rest of the NFL over the past three weeks they weren’t as terrible as their record indicated. However, their progress to finally get up off the mat at No. 32 overall in the power rankings was short-lived.

According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, thanks to Houston’s 31-3 loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium, the Texans fell back to last place in the power rankings.

The Texans seemed like they were finally put together, but their 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, their worst of the season, reminded everyone why they are on pace for the No. 1 overall pick in the first place.

Quarterback Davis Mills looked ineffective as he completed 22 passes on 40 attempts for 220 yards. The Jaguars’ pass rush only sacked him once, but the Josh Allen sack-fumble was enough to provide cornerback Tyson Campbell with the opportunity to return the turnover 12 yards for a touchdown.

Throw in that the Texans weren’t able to get any points off their two interceptions of Jaguars quarterbacks, and it made for a long afternoon.

Coach Lovie Smith says he is not worried about the No. 1 overall pick when it comes to Houston’s rematch with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Nevertheless some Texans fans won’t be rooting too hard for a win.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Colts were No. 30 in the power rankings. The Tennessee Titans remained No. 18 following their 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The Jacksonville Jaguars improved one spot and rank No. 8 thanks to their win over Houston.

